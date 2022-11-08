BEEVILLE
Nov. 4
Cattle on hand: 444
Sheep and goats: 6; horses: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $126-$150; (300-400) $136-$182; (400-500) $140-$183; (500-600) $138-$166; (600-700) $128-$150; and (700-800) $135-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$140; (300-400) $125-$155; (400-500) $134-$158; (500-600) $134-$180; (600-700) $130-$143; and (700-800) $129-$131.
Slaughter cows: $30-$71; slaughter bulls, $50-$103; stocker cows, $69-$96; bred cows, $675-$800; pairs, $900-$1,250; horses, $550-$810.
CUERO
Nov. 4
Cattle on hand: 1,637
Had 243 cows and 21 bulls Friday. A good supply of cows and bulls sold to a strong market. Top packer cows were $1 higher while top bull was $4 over last week’s tops.
The calf market was again remarkably strong throughout all classes. Virtually all classes again recorded new highs resulting in the average value of a calf to go almost $15 per head. Overall average price was higher by $1.60 on 4 pounds more weight.
Packer bulls: All weights, $78-$99.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $47-$75; light and weak, $20-$45.
Palpated: 3 bred cows: $78-$90.
Pairs: $850-$1,050.
Steer calves: (250-299) $120-$188; (300-350) $125-$170; (350-400) $158-$208; (400-450) $149-$208; (450-500) $156-$198; (500-550) $153-$188; (550-600) $148-$178; (600-700) $143-$165; (700-800) $137-$152.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $110-$130; (250-300) $121-$170; (300-350) $144-$184; (350-400) $148-$210; (400-450) $152-$208; (450-500) $147-$176; (500-600) $149-$173; (550-600) $140-$170; (600-700) $133-$153; (over 700) $128-$140.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $107-$128; (200-250) $96-$120; (250-300) $106-$150; (300-350) $131-$170; (350-400) $131-$186; (400-450) $140-$170; (450-500) $132-$161; (500-550) $135-$162; (550-600) $135-$162; (600-700) $135-$152; (over 700) $128-$140.
GONZALES
Nov. 5
Receipts: 890 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Calves and yearlings sold fully steady to $2 to $3 higher on heavier end and $10-$15 higher on the lighter side. Packer cows and bulls sold steady, and less quality calves and yearlings sold weaker.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $183-$217; (300-400) $209-$211; (400-500) $193-$195; (500-600) $157-$165; (600-700) $148-$155; (700-800) $139-$143.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$175; (300-400) $159-$165; (400-500) $151-$155; (500-600) $141-$150; and (600-700) $132-$138.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$65; cutters, $67-$74; canners, $32-$52; high yielding fat cows, $64-$71.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $92-$98; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$89. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $850-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 5
Cattle on hand: 550
Market steers and heifers stayed steady at $3-$5 higher on some classes. Packer cows and bulls stayed steady to a few dollars softer on the smaller framed cows.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$185; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $154-$175; (500-600) $152-$172; (600-700) $138-$156; (700 and up) $126-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $126-$165; (300-400) $139-$168; (400-500) $141-$168; (500-600) $141-$160; (600-700) $126-$148; (700 and up) $109-$122.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $800-$900, Pairs $1,000-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $67-$74, No. 2 $45-$65, and Bulls $85-$97.
Sheep and goats: 177 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $166-$200; (50-100) $160-$200. Nannies: $175-$275. Billies: $200-$356. Sheep: $100-$150. Lambs: $150-$200. Rams: $175-$400.