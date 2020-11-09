KARNES COUNTY
Nov. 5
Cattle on hand: 915. Market was steady/softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $143-$185; (300-400) $139-$185; (400-500) $127-$155; (500-600) $110-$141; (600-700) $104-$118; (700-800) $103-$115.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $124-$145; (300-400) $123-$150; (400-500) $115-$150; (500-600) $112-$145; (600-700) $102-$130; (700-800) $86-$101.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $725-$750. Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $960-$1,000.
Packer cows: High $48-$52; medium $40-$44; low, $25-$31.
Packer bulls: High $79-$82; medium $70-$74; low, $60-$64.
BEEVILLE
Nov. 6
Cattle on hand: 531
Sheep and goats: 13; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.
Steers: (200-300) $124-$165; (300-400) $107-$172; (400-500) $91-$138; (500-600) $85-$132; (600-700) $84-$117; and (700-800) $76-$112.
Heifers: (200-300) $92-$128; (300-400) $90-$126; (400-500) $82-$127; (500-600) $82-$115; (600-700) $84-$114; and (700-800) $86-$91.
Slaughter cows: $31-$59; slaughter bulls, $45-$80; stocker cows, $42-$64; bred cows, $600-$710; pairs, $850-$1,000; horses, $825.
CUERO
Nov. 6
Cattle on hand: 2,518
Had 268 cows and 25 bulls Friday. The packer market was a little weaker and packer cows and essentially unchanged on the bulls. Larger numbers and poorer flesh conditions contributed to weaker tone.
The calf market held up strong against the large supply. Overall averages were down little more than a dollar due not only to the large numbers coming to market but also the election turmoil. The middle weights (350-500 pounds) were in high demand so they were as high or higher than they have been all year with rainfall in the winter wheat regions sparking demand in those weight classes. Virtually every class of calves recorded new highs.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$86.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$56; light and weak, $15-$40.
Palpated: 14 bred cows: $60-$75. Pairs (two) $1,000-$1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $142-$165; (300-350) $134-$187.50; (350-400) $143-$197.50; (400-450) $141-$176; (450-500) $136-$174; (500-550) $121-$150; (550-600) $116-$136; (600-700) $114-$128; (700-800) $109-$123.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $125-$190; (250-300) $131-$170; (300-350) $138-$195; (350-400) $153-$190; (400-450) $140-$190; (450-500) $126-$175; (500-600) $121-$150; (550-600) $113-$133; (600-700) $105-$130; (over 700) $98-$116.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $152-$192.50; (200-250) $122-$132; (250-300) $123-$167.50; (300-350) $129-$172.50; (350-400) $123-$187; (400-450) $112-$152.50; (450-500) $111-$136; (500-550) $107-$141; (550-600) $105-$135; (600-700) $103-$120; (over 700) $97-$122.
GONZALES
Nov. 7
Receipts: 1,313 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$198; (300-400) $172-$185; (400-500) $135-$165; (500-600) $123-$130; (600-700) $116-$121; (700-800) $108-$114.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $70-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $128-$130; (400-500) $121-$127; (500-600) $113-$115; and (600-700) $104-$110.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $39-$47; cutters, $45-$58; canners, $28-$36; low yielding fat cows, $47-$56.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $74-$78; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 7
Cattle on hand: 570
Market was stronger on bigger calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $130-$160; (300-400) $138-$160; (400-500) $126-$150; (500-600) $125-$150; (600-700) $110-$122; (700 and up) $110-$115.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$135; (300-400) $115-$140; (400-500) $115-$132; (500-600) $115-$135; (600-700) $110-$115; (700 and up) $85-$95.
Long bull yearling: $90-$108; Long heifer yearling: $80-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $950-$1,200, Pairs $1,100-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $46-$58, No. 2 $35-$41, and Bulls $72-$81.
Goats and other (per head): 80 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $95-$165; (50-100) $160-$225. Nannies: $170-$275. Billies: $175-$260. Sheep: $135-$200. Lambs: $110-$155. Rams: $175-$280.
