CUERO
Nov. 5
Cattle on hand: 1,224
Had 201 cows and 19 bulls Friday. The market continued to get stronger. Good demand with higher protein prices. Tops on cows were up another $3, while a small number of bulls topped out at $90.
The calf market was very strong closing up over $3 on the strength of the continued rise in the fat cattle market. All classes sold to an active market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$90.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$70; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 43 bred cows: $75-$90.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $124-$182; (300-350) $171-$198; (350-400) $160-$198; (400-450) $147-$200; (450-500) $138-$169; (500-550) $136-$167; (550-600) $139-$160; (600-700) $130-$148; (700-800) $124-$137.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $147-$180; (250-300) $133-$180; (300-350) $147-$178; (350-400) $157-$200; (400-450) $158-$194; (450-500) $142-$182; (500-600) $136-$169; (550-600) $133-$154; (600-700) $120-$148; (over 700) $111-$130.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (250-300) $129-$150; (300-350) $134-$210; (350-400) $134-$212; (400-450) $139-$220; (450-500) $130-$210; (500-550) $123-$166; (550-600) $121-$195; (600-700) $120-$133; (over 700) $122-$162.
GONZALES
Nov. 6
Receipts: 1,104 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings still under pressure. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $217-$220; (300-400) $197.50-$210; (400-500) $173-$191; (500-600) $147-$165; (600-700) $135-$141; (700-800) $130-$132.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$165; (300-400) $143-$150; (400-500) $138-$141; (500-600) $132-$137; and (600-700) $120-$129.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $52-$58; cutters, $61-$70; canners, $32-$44; high yielding fat cows, $54-$66.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $87-$95; light weights and medium quality bulls, $78-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 6
Cattle on hand: 296
Market was stronger on calves. Packers were OK. Bulls were strong.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$170; (300-400) $155-$185; (400-500) $150-$170; (500-600) $145-$160; (600-700) $135-$150; (700 and up) $120-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$150; (300-400) $138-$155; (400-500) $130-$145; (500-600) $120-$140; (600-700) $117-$135; (700 and up) $110-$125.
Long bull yearling: $115-$128; Long heifer yearling: $88-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,050; Packer cows: No. 1 $61-$73, No. 2 $36-$48, and Bulls $85-$87.
Goats and other (per head): 233 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $130-$175; (50-100) $170-$275. Nannies: $200-$275. Billies: $175-$330. Sheep: $140-$210. Lambs: $150-$210. Rams: $650-$1,300.
