EL CAMPO
Nov. 8
Receipts: 1,409
Steers: (under 200) $170-$218; (200-300) $142-$203; (300-400) $169-$215; (400-500) $166-$207; (500-600) $148-$179; (over 600) $142-$162.
Heifers: (under 200) $160-$200; (200-300) $138-$192; (300-400) $151-$190; (400-500) $147-$183; (500-600) $140-$177; (over 600) $138-$170.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$75; lower dressing, $50-$62; thin, $30-$40.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $90-$100; low dressing, $75-$90.
Replacement cows: Bred, $700-$1,825; pairs, $775-$1,350.
WHARTON
Nov. 9
Receipts: 1,703
Steers: (200-300) $75-$216; (300-400) $20-$216; (400-500) $10-$202; (500-600) $50-$186; (600-700) $42-$160; (700 and up) $47-$149.
Heifers: (200-300) $20-$200; (300-400) $40-$196; (400-500) $32-$202; (500-600) $74-$200; (600-700) $40-$155; (700 and up) $51-$144.
Stocker cows: $450-$925; Stocker pairs: $600-$1,200.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$48; (800 and up) $49-$63; packer bulls, (800 and up) $50-$92.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 5
Cattle on hand: 550
Market was stronger $3-$5 on steers and heifers in some classes. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$185; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $154-$175; (500-600) $152-$180; (600-700) $138-$156; (700 and up) $126-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $126-$165; (300-400) $139-$168; (400-500) $141-$168; (500-600) $141-$160; (600-700) $126-$148; (700 and up) $109-$122.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $800-$900; Packer cows: No. 1 $67-$74, No. 2 $45-$65, and Bulls $85-$97.
Goats and sheep on hand: 177 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $166-$200; (50-100) $160-$200. Nannies: $175-$275. Billies: $200-$300. Sheep: $100-$150. Lambs: $150-$200. Rams: $175-$400.