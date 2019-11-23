BEEVILLE
Nov. 15
Cattle on hand: 544
Sheep and goats: 5; horses: 4
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.
Steers: (200-300) $120-$190; (300-400) $100-$177; (400-500) $99-$155; (500-600) $101-$150; (600-700) $103-$130; and (700-800) $100-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $90-$142; (300-400) $103-$167; (400-500) $104-$135; (500-600) $100-$137; (600-700) $96-$117; and (700-800) $91-$109.
Slaughter cows: $26-$60; slaughter bulls, $49-$64; stocker cows, $36-$65; bred cows, $392-$625; horses, $150-$480.
CUERO
Nov. 22
Cattle on hand: 2,850
Had 310 cows and 28 bulls. The packer market as well as all markets are suffering from the huge numbers coming to market this week. Such stresses the capacity to process or otherwise to handle this volume. As a result the packer market is off $2 to $5. Demand is still strong but the physical ability to process the numbers overrides all other factors.
The calf market likewise is suffering from huge runs this week as well as weakness on the futures. Market for the most part is active and demand strong just at lower levels. Prices are off $3 to $5 on all classes. Least affected are the heavier weight steers.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$83.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$53; light and weak, $20-$37.
Palpated: 22 bred cows: $65-$80.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $140-$164; (300-350) $144-$176; (350-400) $145-$175; (400-450) $130-$170; (450-500) $129-$169; (500-550) $128-$147; (550-600) $126-$140; (600-700) $120-$138; (700-800) $121-$127.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (250-300) $118-$163; (300-350) $137-$162; (350-400) $147-$169; (400-450) $140-$170; (450-500) $129-$151; (500-550) $127-$145; (550-600) $121-$135; (600-700) $114-$124; (over 700) $106-$126.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $106-$140; (250-300) $118-$130; (300-350) $119-$138; (350-400) $120-$130; (400-450) $119-$137; (450-500) $118-$136; (500-550) $116-$126; (550-600) $114-$120; (600-700) $112-$128; (over 700) $110-$116.
EDNA
Nov. 18
Receipts: 2,138
Steers: (200-300) $135-$184; (300-400) $133-$176; (400-500) $127-$166; (500-600) $120-$140; (600-700) $113-$133; and (700 and up) $104-$131.
Heifers: (200-300) $119-$153; (300-400) $120-$170; (400-500) $116-$158; (500-600) $110-$136; (600-700) $104-$128; (700 and up) $100-$120.
Packer cows: (600-800) $17-$46; and (800 and up) $48-$60. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $51-$85.
EL CAMPO
Nov. 19
Receipts: 1,546
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 lower. Cows and bulls were steady.
Steers: (under 200) $160-$200; (200-300) $135-$175; (300-400) $138-$180; (400-500) $128-$173; (500-600) $120-$142; (over 600) $113-$127.
Heifers: (under 200) $130-$170; (200-300) $125-$145; (300-400) $124-$151; (400-500) $117-$148; (500-600) $110-$128; (over 600) $106-$124.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $42-$55; lower dressing, $35-$42; thin, $8-$18.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$82; low dressing, $60-$70.
GONZALES
Nov. 16
Receipts: 1,610 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $3 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold at a discount. Plainer calves and yearlings hard to move. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $180-$185; (300-400) $174-$182; (400-500) $145-$170; (500-600) $130-$141; (600-700) $125-$127; (700-800) $125-$127.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $130-$133; (400-500) $121-$128; (500-600) $118-$120; and (600-700) $115-$117.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$48; cutters, $51-$60; canners, $22-$33; low yielding fat cows, $49-$56.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$83; light weights and medium quality bulls, $65-$71. Stocker cows, $525-$875. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
HALLETTSVILLE
Nov. 19
Cattle on Hand: 2,576
Week ago: 1,471; Year ago: No sale
Compared to last week: The market this week was basically a repeat of last week. No. 1 classes sold fully steady and strong in all weight brackets. No. 2 and plainer types remain severely discounted and more on offer. More clean-up type cattle in the mixture.
Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher on about 250 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $44-$59; utility and fat cows, $42-$59; light weight canner cows, $32-$42; poor and weak cows, $18-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $74-$83; utility and cutter bulls, $64-$75; light weight canner bulls, $56-$65.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $138-$185; (200-300) $134-$185; (300-400) $136-$180; (400-500) $128-$177.50; (500-600) $122-$147.50; (600-700) $115-$137.50; (700-800) $108-$130.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $110-$178; (200-300) $110-$157.50; (300-400) $115-$147.50; (400-500) $112-$142; (500-600) $110-$131; (600-700) $107-$122.50; (700-800) $100-$118.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$185.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 16
Cattle on hand: 605
Market was strong on quality calves. Packers steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$170; (300-400) $155-$190; (400-500) $135-$185; (500-600) $125-$145; (600-700) $120-$135; (700 and up) $115-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$155; (300-400) $125-$165; (400-500) $120-$145; (500-600) $115-$130; (600-700) $110-$122; (700 and up) $100-$120.
Long bull yearlings, $95-$118. Long heifer yearlings, $90-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,225-$1,400, Pairs $1,250-$1,375; Packer cows: No. 1 $44-$55, No. 2 $20-$32, and Bulls $52-$74.
Goats and other (per head): 65 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$120; (50-100) $135-$240. Nannies: $155-$165. Billies: $175-$300. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$160. Rams: $225-$330.
KARNES COUNTY
Nov. 21
Cattle on hand: 1,069. Market cheaper compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $138-$165; (300-400) $140-$161; (400-500) $121-$153; (500-600) $109-$130; (600-700) $106-$126; (700-800) $103-$126.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $125-$157.50; (300-400) $122-$160; (400-500) $114-$133; (500-600) $107-$125; (600-700) $104-$120; (700-800) $101-$110.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $675-$800; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,050.
Packer cows: High $50-$55; medium $36-$43; low, $14-$22.
Packer bulls: High $70-$77; medium $59-$63.
NIXON
Nov. 18
Volume: 1,679; cows: 202; bulls: 23
Steers: (200-300) $117-$170; (300-400) $133-$187; (400-500) $125-$174; (500-600) $112-$142; (600-700) $108-$135; (700-800) $108-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $107-$143; (300-400) $113-$151; (400-500) $111-$195; (500-600) $105-$170; (600-700) $102-$143; (700-800) $92-$118.
Slaughter cows: $20-$66; slaughter bulls, $60-$84; stocker cows, $500-$900.
WHARTON
Nov. 20
Receipts: 2,763
Steers: (200-300) $118-$187; (300-400) $130-$176; (400-500) $122-$168; (500-600) $116-$170; (600-700) $111-$135; (700 and up) $96-$129.
Heifers: (200-300) $114-$204; (300-400) $121-$176; (400-500) $112-$200; (500-600) $107-$180; (600-700) $105-$133; (700 and up) $89-$115.
Stocker cows, $480-$920; pairs, $720-$950.
Packer cows: (600-800) $17-$39; (800 and up) $40-$54; packer bulls, (800 and up) $51-$78.
