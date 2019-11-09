BEEVILLE
Nov. 1
Cattle on hand: 830
Sheep and goats: 20
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/steady.
Steers: (200-300) $98-$155; (300-400) $110-$150; (400-500) $107-$141; (500-600) $103-$126; (600-700) $102-$122; and (700-800) $100-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $102-$122; (300-400) $107-$170; (400-500) $100-$130; (500-600) $98-$123; (600-700) $95-$120; and (700-800) $89-$110.
Slaughter cows: $25-$50; slaughter bulls, $59-$73; stocker cows, $60-$86; bred cows, $400-$1,525; pairs, $650-$1,975.
CUERO
Nov. 8
Cattle on hand: 1,656
Had 91 cows and 28 bulls. The packer market was a little stronger today. The better quality cows and bulls were $2-$3/cwt. higher and even higher on the tops.
The calf market is stronger Friday as the demand continue to rise for calves to be turned out on wheat, rye and oats. The market is active showing to be $1-$3/cwt higher across the board. The mid-to-heavy weight calves are $3-$4/cwt. higher on the tops and even the thinner calves are $1-$2 higher Friday. Overall, a good solid market
Packer bulls: All weights, $50-$81.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$57; light and weak, $17-$42.
Palpated: 10 bred cows: $60-$79; pairs (9): $700 and $1,025.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) none; (200-249) none; (250-299) none; (300-350) $158-$160; (350-400) $136-$158; (400-450) $145-$160; (450-500) $131-$150; (500-550) $128-$143; (550-600) $120-$136; (600-700) $120-$128; (700-800) $110-$124.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $100-$130; (250-300) $137-$150; (300-350) $144-$180; (350-400) $143-$170; (400-450) $122-$130; (450-500) $131-$140; (500-550) $120-$143; (550-600) $106-$130; (600-700) $112-$124; (over 700) $102-$108.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) none; (200-250) $120-$130; (250-300) $115-$120; (300-350) $119-$137; (350-400) $120-$158; (400-450) $115-$136; (450-500) $118-$129 (500-550) $113-$130; (550-600) $108-$121; (600-700) $109-$126; (over 700) $108-$116.
EDNA
Nov. 4
Receipts: 1714
Steers: (200-300) $102-$160; (300-400) $113-$165; (400-500) $106-$136; (500-600) $104-$122; (600-700) $101-$109; and (700 and up) $92-$111.
Heifers: (200-300) $153-$194; (300-400) $143-$202; (400-500) $136-$166; (500-600) $135-$149; (600-700) $126-$144; (700 and up) $93-$132.
Stocker cows: $450-$700
Packer cows: (600-800) $10-$39; and (800 and up) $40-$52. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $48-$77.
EL CAMPO
Nov. 5
Receipts: 817
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher.
Steers: (under 200) $120-$200; (200-300) $139-$185; (300-400) $135-$173; (400-500) $130-$155; (500-600) $126-$150; (over 600) $113-$128.
Heifers: (under 200) $105-$173; (200-300) $125-$178; (300-400) $116-$151; (400-500) $115-$148; (500-600) $111-$140; (over 600) $1070-$118.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $45-$52; lower dressing, $28-$36; thin, $8-$20.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $60-$70; low dressing, $50-$60.
GONZALES
Nov. 2
Receipts: 1,270 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady and active. Plainer and less quality calves and yearlings sold at a discount. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $172-$175; (300-400) $165-$170; (400-500) $146-$160; (500-600) $126-$135; (600-700) $121-$123; (700-800) $117-$120.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $138-$165; (300-400) $130-$135; (400-500) $123-$125; (500-600) $116-$122; and (600-700) $112-$115.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$47; cutters, $48-$54; canners, $26-$36; low yielding fat cows, $26-$51.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $72-$77; light weights and medium quality bulls, $65-$68. Stocker cows, $525-$850. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
HALLETTSVILLE
Nov. 5
Cattle on Hand: 2,033
Week ago: 1,606; Year ago: 1,776
Compared to last week: The market was a little higher again this week. Better quality calves in most weight brackets sold $2-$4 higher. Demand remains good on the better kinds, No. 2 and plainer quality remain severely discounted. A large portion of winter grazing has not received beneficial rains. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 higher on approximately 240 head total. There will not be a sale Nov. 26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $43-$55; utility and fat cows, $42-$55; light weight canner cows, $30-$42.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $72-$78; utility and cutter bulls, $64-$73; light weight canner bulls, $56-$65.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) none; (200-300) $130-$175; (300-400) $126-$172.50; (400-500) $120-$162.50; (500-600) $117-$147.50; (600-700) $110-$128;(700-800) $108-$126.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) none; (200-300) $110-$142.50; (300-400) $110-$137.50; (400-500) $108-$135; (500-600) $106-$127.50; (600-700) $104-$121; (700-800) $98-$118.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $120-$210.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 2
Cattle on hand: 381
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$170; (300-400) $140-$168; (400-500) $135-$160; (500-600) $122-$145; (600-700) $118-$130; (700 and up) $115-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$145; (300-400) $140-$170; (400-500) $120-$150; (500-600) $115-$125; (600-700) $110-$122; (700 and up) $100-$130.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,10; Packer cows: No. 1 $42-$52, No. 2 $20-$35, and Bulls $58-$72.
Goats and other (per head): 69 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$150; (50-100) $135-$240. Nannies: $155-$165. Billies: $175-$300. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$160. Rams: $225-$330.
KARNES COUNTY
Nov. 7
Cattle on hand: 897. Market stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $150-$172.50; (300-400) $143-$161; (400-500) $130-$163; (500-600) $118-$146; (600-700) $113-$130; (700-800) $111-$128.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $143-$159; (300-400) $131-$162.50; (400-500) $116-$157; (500-600) $112-$136; (600-700) $111-$131; (700-800) $110-$117.
Packer cows: High $42-$48; medium $31-$38; low, $14-$222
Packer bulls: High $60-$64; medium $50-$55 .
NIXON
Nov. 4
Cattle: 1193; cows: 217; bulls: 19
Steers: (200-300) $123-$170; (300-400) $134-$188; (400-500) $125-$170; (500-600) $107-$159; (600-700) $101-$127; (700-800) $100-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $101-$134; (300-400) $116-$157; (400-500) $110-$158; (500-600) $103-$128; (600-700) $97-$123; (700-800) $901-$122.
Slaughter cows: $18-$55; slaughter bulls, $68-$88; stocker cows, $490-$1,600; pairs, $645-$1,500.
WHARTON
Nov. 6
Receipts: 1,515
Steers: (200-300) $130-$186; (300-400) $133-$181; (400-500) $129-$162; (500-600) $123-$152; (600-700) $115-$130; (700 and up) $101-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$164; (300-400) $122-$162; (400-500) $118-$161; (500-600) $115-$144; (600-700) $108-$162; (700 and up) $100-$112.
Stocker cows: $450-$825.
Packer cows: (600-800) $10-$36; (800 and up) $37-$48; packer bulls, (800 and up) $58-$74.
Packer bulls: (800 and up) $47-$78.
