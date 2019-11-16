BEEVILLE
Nov. 8
Cattle on hand: 675
Sheep and goats: 7; horses: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $127-$175; (300-400) $115-$182; (400-500) $103-$157; (500-600) $109-$140; (600-700) $100-$125; and (700-800) $100-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $111-$139; (300-400) $103-$150; (400-500) $104-$142; (500-600) $100-$151; (600-700) $96-$117; and (700-800) $91-$109.
Slaughter cows: $26-$56; slaughter bulls, $36-$70; stocker cows, $56-$86; bred cows, $510-$790; pairs, $600-$1,075; horses, $55-$75.
CUERO
Nov. 15
Cattle on hand: 1,251
Had 208 cows and 11 bulls. The packer market continued to trade at same or higher levels of past month. Demand is strong. Receipts are not so high as to affect the market so prices remain high for this time of the year.
The calf market had a solid day and most classes were at least $1 higher than previously with some up as much as $3 or more. Strong market across the board. Just a very upbeat market atmosphere all day.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$82.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$58; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 3 bred cows: $100-$112; pairs (one): $700.
Steer calves: (average-high) (350-400) $152-$182; (400-450) $144-$174; (450-500) $130-$157; (500-550) $130-$140; (550-600) $118-$130; (600-700) $116-$130; (700-800) $113-$128.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (300-350) $150-$162; (350-400) $143-$157; (400-450) $139-$162; (450-500) $140-$154; (500-550) $131-$140; (550-600) $125-$140; (600-700) $114-$126; (over 700) $100-$112.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (300-350) $123-$134; (350-400) $124-$131; (400-450) $123-$150; (450-500) $116-$128; (500-550) $118-$126; (550-600) $117-$122; (600-700) $114-$129; (over 700) $113-$120.
EDNA
Nov. 11
Receipts: 1,557
Steers: (200-300) $137-$190; (300-400) $140-$184; (400-500) $134-$164; (500-600) $124-$150; (600-700) $116-$134; and (700 and up) $103-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $126-$163; (300-400) $123-$172; (400-500) $117-$155; (500-600) $110-$173; (600-700) $104-$120; (700 and up) $100-$124.
Stocker cows: $650-$850.
Packer cows: (600-800) $17-$42; and (800 and up) $43-$55. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $53-$80.
EL CAMPO
Nov. 12
Receipts: 634
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. Cows and bulls were steady.
Steers: (under 200) $162-$225; (200-300) $136-$173; (300-400) $146-$176; (400-500) $138-$166; (500-600) $127-$150; (over 600) $115-$132.
Heifers: (under 200) $145-$210; (200-300) $140-$160; (300-400) $130-$158; (400-500) $121-$170; (500-600) $115-$180; (over 600) $109-$120.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $42-$50; lower dressing, $30-$40; thin, $8-$18.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$77; low dressing, $60-$70.
Replacement cows: Bred, $625-$825; pairs, $1,050-$1,150.
GONZALES
Nov. 9
Receipts: 1,339 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $3 to $5 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold at a discount. Plainer calves and yearlings hard to move. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $172-$185; (300-400) $174-$182; (400-500) $146-$170; (500-600) $124-$145; (600-700) $125-$126; (700-800) $125-$127.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $130-$133; (400-500) $124-$128; (500-600) $117-$126; and (600-700) $113-$115.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$47; cutters, $48-$56; canners, $22-$33; low yielding fat cows, $46-$51.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $72-$77; light weights and medium quality bulls, $65-$68. Stocker cows, $525-$875. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
HALLETTSVILLE
Nov. 12
Cattle on Hand: 1,471
Week ago: 2,033; Year ago: 1,283
Compared to last week: A cold winter day saw the market a little stronger. Better quality calves in all weight classes sold $2 to $6 higher. No. 2 and plainer kinds were a little improved but still severely discounted. Third week of improved prices.
Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher on about 200 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $44-$57; utility and fat cows, $48-$55; light weight canner cows, $30-$43; poor and weak cows, $15-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $73-$80; utility and cutter bulls, $64-$73; light weight canner bulls, $55-$65.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200-300) $134-$185; (300-400) $130-$177.50; (400-500) $126-$167.50; (500-600) $117-$146; (600-700) $110-$131; (700-800) $108-$128.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (200-300) $110-$150; (300-400) $115-$142.50; (400-500) $112-$139; (500-600) $108-$128; (600-700) $105-$122; (700-800) $98-$118.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $120-$175.
KARNES CITY
Nov. 9
Cattle on hand: 240
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers steady/stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$155; (300-400) $140-$180; (400-500) $135-$160; (500-600) $122-$140; (600-700) $115-$130; (700 and up) $115-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$145; (300-400) $125-$160; (400-500) $120-$140; (500-600) $115-$125; (600-700) $110-$120; (700 and up) $100-$120.
Long bull yearling, $85-$115; Long heifer yearling, $88-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $44-$52, No. 2 $25-$35, and Bulls $58-$68.
Goats and other (per head): 57 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$120; (50-100) $135-$250. Nannies: $155-$165. Billies: $175-$300. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$160. Rams: $225-$330.
KARNES COUNTY
Nov. 14
Cattle on hand: 458. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $144-$162.50; (300-400) $142-$181; (400-500) $137-$168; (500-600) $122-$157.50; (600-700) $114-$128; (700-800) $111-$128.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $138-$150; (300-400) $128-$145; (400-500) $121-$148; (500-600) $111-$126; (600-700) $103-$116; (700-800) $101-$110.
Packer cows: High $52-$58; medium $38-$45; low, $14-$22.
Packer bulls: High $66-$72; medium $57-$61.
NIXON
Nov. 11
Volume: 1,628; cows: 176; bulls: 15
Steers: (200-300) $116-$183; (300-400) $129-$185; (400-500) $128-$178; (500-600) $115-$146; (600-700) $111-$133; (700-800) $111-$134.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$155; (300-400) $111-$150; (400-500) $112-$240; (500-600) $105-$138; (600-700) $101-$145; (700-800) $96-$126.
Slaughter cows: $18-$58; slaughter bulls, $50-$84; stocker cows, $500-$900; pairs, $645-$1,500.
WHARTON
Nov. 13
Receipts: 1,467
Steers: (200-300) $136-$200; (300-400) $140-$178; (400-500) $131-$161; (500-600) $123-$148; (600-700) $117-$137; (700 and up) $108-$129.
Heifers: (200-300) $105-$198; (300-400) $121-$162; (400-500) $119-$177; (500-600) $112-$154; (600-700) $111-$134; (700 and up) $102-$125.
Stocker cows: $425-$700. Stocker pairs: $900-$1,175.
Packer cows: (600-800) $15-$40; (800 and up) $41-$54; packer bulls, (800 and up) $48-$78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.