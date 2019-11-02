BEEVILLE
Oct. 25
Cattle on hand: 588
Sheep and goats: 6; horses: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $110-$167; (300-400) $110-$159; (400-500) $101-$140; (500-600) $88-$127; (600-700) $84-$124; and (700-800) $79-$117.
Heifers: (200-300) $75-$123; (300-400) $82-$126; (400-500) $89-$125; (500-600) $89-$127; (600-700) $81-$116; and (700-800) $62-$113.
Slaughter cows: $30-$43; slaughter bulls, $55-$71; stocker cows, $45-$57; bred cows, $600-$790; horses, $160-$410.
CUERO
Nov. 1
Cattle on hand: 980
There were 87 cows and 14 bulls. The packer market continued to trade at levels of last two weeks. Demand is strong. Receipts today were low due to weather and start of deer season.
The calf market continued on sale levels as last week with demand growing for calves to go on wheat and oat fields up the country. As a result there was more upside then downside in most classes.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$75.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$55; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: (five) bred cows: $59-$74; pairs (five): $750 and $950.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) none; (200-249) none; (250-299) none; (300-350) $159-$182; (350-400) $143-$164; (400-450) $144-$160; (450-500) $130-$160; (500-550) $123-$141; (550-600) $124-$134; (600-700) $120-$131; (700-800) $115-$123.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) none; (250-300) none; (300-350) $116-$140; (350-400) $136-$170; (400-450) $133-$160; (450-500) $124-$148; (500-550) $123-$145; (550-600) $114-$124; (600-700) $109-$126; (over 700) $113-$118.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $109-$118; (200-250) $103-$127; (250-300) $114-$130; (300-350) $108-$154; (350-400) $110-$125; (400-450) $116-$154; (450-500) $114-$122; (500-550) $115-$121; (550-600) $114-$121; (600-700) $109-$118; (over 700) $108-$113.
EDNA
Oct. 28
Receipts: 1,783
Steers: (200-300) $118-$190; (300-400) $120-$174; (400-500) $124-$158; (500-600) $114-$138; (600-700) $113-$130; and (700 and up) $110-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$150; (300-400) $110-$146; (400-500) $111-$160; (500-600) $109-$140; (600-700) $107-$134; (700 and up) $90-$100.
Packer cows: (600-800) $10-$39; and (800 and up) $38-$50. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $51-$79.
EL CAMPO
Oct. 29
Receipts: 1,153
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 lower. Cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $110-$175; (200-300) $129-$172; (300-400) $139-$180; (400-500) $128-$168; (500-600) $117-$142; (over 600) $115-$124.
Heifers: (under 200) $102-$130; (200-300) $114-$135; (300-400) $111-$173; (400-500) $109-$140; (500-600) $106-$122; (over 600) $103-$126.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $45-$55; lower dressing, $30-$40; thin, $8-$18.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $60-$70; low dressing, $50-$60.
GONZALES
Oct. 26
Receipts: 1,014 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $166-$170; (300-400) $160-$168; (400-500) $135-$155; (500-600) $122-$130; (600-700) $121-$123; (700-800) $116-$120.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $138-$165; (300-400) $130-$135; (400-500) $119-$125; (500-600) $115-$118; and (600-700) $112-$114.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$48; cutters, $49-$54; canners, $28-$36; low yielding fat cows, $48-$52.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $72-$77; light weights and medium quality bulls, $65-$68. Stocker cows, $525-$850. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 29
Cattle on Hand: 1,606; Week ago: 2,685; Year ago: 2,193
Compared to last week: Wonderful rains in our area. The market this week was a tick better. Better quality classes sold steady to $4 higher. No. 2 and plainer types remain hard to move. Average of all calves sold was $3 higher than last week.
Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2 higher on about 170 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $42-$52; utility and fat cows, $40-$50; light-weight canner cows, $28-$41; poor and weak cows, $12-$25.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $71-$75; utility and cutter bulls, $63-$70; light weight canner bulls, $55-$63.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200-300) $138-$190; (300-400) $130-$177.50; (400-500) $118-$170; (500-600) $115-$145; (600-700) $110-$128; (700-800) $107-$127.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (200-300) $115-$142.50; (300-400) $115-$140; (400-500) $110-$136; (500-600) $106-$126; (600-700) $102-$122.50; (700-800) $98-$114.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $120-$177.50.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 26
Cattle on hand: 518
Market was steady on all calves. Packers softer.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$165; (300-400) $135-$165; (400-500) $130-$165; (500-600) $120-$145; (600-700) $115-$128; (700 and up) $110-$115.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$145; (300-400) $120-$130; (400-500) $115-$130; (500-600) $115-$125; (600-700) $108-$116; (700 and up) $100-$112.
Long bull yearling, $85-$115; Long heifer yearling, $85-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$850; Packer cows: No. 1 $41-$48, No. 2 $17-$25, and Bulls $56-$64.
Goats and other (per head): 115 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$120; (50-100) $135-$275. Nannies: $140-$165. Billies: $175-$300. Sheep: $90-$125. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $150-$285.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 31
Cattle on hand: 302. Market softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $134-$165; (300-400) $140-$161; (400-500) $127-$155; (500-600) $119-$136; (600-700) $114-$127; (700-800) $117-$128.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $115-$135; (300-400) $126-$150; (400-500) $118-$145; (500-600) $110-$131; (600-700) $106-$116; (700-800) $102-$110.
Stocker cows: Plain bred cows, $550-$630.
Packer cows: High $44-$50; medium $31-$38; low, $14-$22.
Packer bulls: High $63-$68; medium $52-$58.
NIXON
Oct. 28
Volume: 1,219; cows: 145; bulls: 15
Steers: (200-300) $105-$165; (300-400) $112-$165; (400-500) $114-$160; (500-600) $104-$141; (600-700) $102-$128; (700-800) $99-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $106-$142; (300-400) $108-$145; (400-500) $98-$134; (500-600) $96-$158; (600-700) $94-$118; (700-800) $86-$122.
Slaughter cows: $18-$56; slaughter bulls, $67-$85; stocker cows, $400-$950; pairs, $650-$835.
WHARTON
Oct. 30
Receipts: 955
Steers: (200-300) $89-$142; (300-400) $117-$170; (400-500) $125-$160; (500-600) $118-$138; (600-700) $113-$129; (700 and up) $90-$114.
Heifers: (200-300) $84-$140; (300-400) $107-$142; (400-500) $106-$160; (500-600) $104-$132; (600-700) $97-$121; (700 and up) $99-$125.
Stocker cows, $430-$800.
Packer cows: (600-800) $10-$36; (800 and up) $37-$49; packer bulls, (800 and up) $48-$80.
