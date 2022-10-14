EL CAMPO
Oct. 11
Receipts: 1,573
Steers: (under 200) $173-$210; (200-300) $148-$193; (300-400) $143-$190; (400-500) $141-$183; (500-600) $138-$161; (over 600) $132-$149.
Heifers: (under 200) $150-$200; (200-300) $129-$185; (300-400) $128-$183; (400-500) $127-$175; (500-600) $127-$150; (over 600) $126-$144.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $36-$70; lower dressing, $50-$60; thin, $25-$35.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $95-$102; low dressing, $85-$92.
HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 11
Cattle on Hand: 2,277
Week ago: 2,680 Year ago: 2,126
Compared to last week: The market was mostly steady. Heavy weight classes maintained their strength while light weight classes sold mostly$3 to $5 lower. Overall average on calves was $3 lower.
Packer cows and bulls sold $3 lower on approximately 380 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $49-$71; utility and fat cows, $46-$69; light weight canner cows, $32-$45; poor and weak cows, $20-32.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $94-$100; utility and cutter bulls, $82-$95; light weight canner bulls, $68-$82.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $130-$215; (200-300) $140-$200; (300-400) $140-$192.5; (400-500) $136-$185; (500-600) $134-$165; (600-700) $134-$154; (700-800) $128-$147.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $120-$180; (200-300) $125-$170; (300-400) $126-$167.50; (400-500) $130-$165; (500-600) $132-$147.50; (600-700) $130-$142.5; (700-800) $120-$140.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $140-$240.
WHARTON
Oct. 12
Receipts: 881
Steers: (200-300) $30-$216; (300-400) $10-$190; (400-500) $30-$174; (500-600) $40-$152; (600-700) $53-$147; (700 and up) $50-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $70-$215; (300-400) $30-$170; (400-500) $40-$172; (500-600) $68-$151; (600-700) $80-$148; (700 and up) $65-$145.
Stocker pairs: $900-$1,125.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$42; (800 and up) $43-$61; packer bulls, (800 and up) $53-$94.