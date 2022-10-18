BEEVILLE
Sept. 14
Cattle on hand: 603
Sheep and goats: 9; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $148-$190; (300-400) $139-$193; (400-500) $136-$192; (500-600) $115-$163; (600-700) $137-$169; and (700-800) $134-$146.
Heifers: (200-300) $123-$145; (300-400) $124-$155; (400-500) $129-$159; (500-600) $132-$165; (600-700) $133-$167; and (700-800) $112-$134.
Slaughter cows: $25-$69; slaughter bulls, $40-$95; stocker cows, none; bred cows, $500-$850; pairs, none; horses, none.
CUERO
Oct. 14
Cattle on hand: 1,350
There were 134 cows and 15 bulls. With continues drought a larger number of cows are coming to market. Drought and fears of a recession are causing a further decline in market values. Cows were off $4/cwt and bulls $5/cwt.
The calf market was fully steady with last week’s levels with heavier weights continue to be steady to a little better. Overall attitude of the market was positive. A number of replacement orders helped the heifer market. Brahman and brahman cross calves as well as bull calves under 600 pounds continue to be weak. The overall averages were nearly identical to last week.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$99.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$70; light and weak, $15-$40.
Palpated: 13 bred cows: $72-$84.
Pairs: 5 $1,225-$1,300.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) None; (200-249) None; (250-299) None; (300-350) $150-$184; (350-400) $132-$182; (400-450) $135-$205; (450-500) $133-$155; (500-550) $136-$212; (550-600) $136-$180; (600-700) $130-$161; (700-800) $118-$142.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) None; (250-300) $105-$146; (300-350) $160-$176; (350-400) $140-$174; (400-450) $142-$168; (450-500) $141-$179; (500-550) $139-$166; (550-600) $129-$150; (600-700) $130-$146; (700-800) $123-$145.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) None; (200-250) $105-$130; (250-300) $118-$148; (300-350) $126-$150; (350-400) $132-$182; (400-450) $135-$205; (450-500) $133-$155; (500-550) $136-$212; (550-600) $136-$180; (600-700) $30-$161; (over 700) $118-$142..
GONZALES
Oct. 15
Receipts: 1,479 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to a little cheaper.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $183-$210; (300-400) $169-$175; (400-500) $163-$167; (500-600) $143-$150; (600-700) $139-$141; (700-800) $130-$135.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $85-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$175; (300-400) $155-$165; (400-500) $140-$145; (500-600) $130-$143; and (600-700) $128-$130.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$65; cutters, $67-$72; canners, $32-$52; high yielding fat cows, $64-$67.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $92-$97; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$89. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $850-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 15
Cattle on hand: 564
Sheep & goats: 214
The calf market was steady with the previous week. Better quality calves a had some better highs in this week’s market. Brahman and brahman cross calves and bull calves are taking a big hit in this market. Lig hter calves under #500 are trending softer due to the lack of rain and corn prices. The packer market is trending $2 to $3 lower this week on #2 cows (light carcass cows) due to high volume of cows coming to the sale.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$200; (300-400) $140-$200; (400-500) $141-$183; (500-600) $130-$172; (600-700) $129-$142; (700 and up) $125-$137.
Heifers: (200-300) $126-$165; (300-400) $130-$170; (400-500) $138-$170; (500-600) $126-$150; (600-700) $122-$141; (700 and up) $108-$118.
Long bull yearling: $95-$118; Long heifer yearling: $85-$105.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$1,150, Pairs: none; Packer cows: No. 1 $67-$75, No. 2 $45-$623, and Bulls $92-$95.
Goats and other (per head): 125 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $166-$175; (50-100) $160-$250. Nannies: $190-$230. Billies: $200-$300. Sheep: $100-$150. Lambs: $150-$160. Rams: $225-$975.
NOTE: 9th annual “Long Live Cowboys” fall replacement female sale will be Oct. 22.