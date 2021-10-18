BEEVILLE
Oct. 15
Cattle on hand: 514
Sheep and goats: 2; horses: 5
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $105-$162; (300-400) $110-$153; (400-500) $107-$158; (500-600) $100-$152; (600-700) $96-$134; and (700-800) $88-$114.
Heifers: (200-300) $91-$121; (300-400) $91-$136; (400-500) $94-$149; (500-600) $93-$155; (600-700) $83-$145; and (700-800) $83-$113.
Slaughter cows: $22-$65; slaughter bulls, $56-$83; stocker cows, $41-$82; bred cows, $750-$1,200; pairs, $850-$1,800; horses, $450-$550.
CUERO
Oct. 15
Cattle on hand: 863
Had 95 cows and 6 bulls Friday. The market once again appeared to be a little softer as we are in the fall time frame. With such a small number due to heavy rains in the area, the market was not really tested.
Despite such a small run, the calf market was steady. There were no holes in the market as all classes sold to a solid demand. Buyers are looking for No. 1 calves going into the winter programs. Lower quality calves were far back of the No. 1’s as buyers were very particular on the buying end.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$88.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$67; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 8 bred cows: $70-$80.
Steer calves: (average-high) (350-400) $157-$174; (400-450) $131-$162; (450-500) $126-$166; (500-550) $134-$166; (550-600) $129-$156; (600-700) $125-$137; (700-800) $125-$136.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $132-$158; (250-300) $147-$194; (300-350) $139-$168; (350-400) $142-$194; (400-450) $138-$186; (450-500) $139-$172; (500-600) $129-$164; (550-600) $117-$132; (600-700) $120-$132; (over 700) $112-$122.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $142-$200; (200-250) $128-$138; (250-300) $126-$140; (300-350) $126-$174; (350-400) $111-$140; (400-450) $120-$142; (450-500) $123-$148; (500-550) $119-$131; (550-600) $110-$134; (600-700) $121-$138; (over 700) $107-$156.
GONZALES
Oct. 16
Receipts: 782 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold $1 to $2 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$200; (300-400) $175-$185; (400-500) $148-$170; (500-600) $141-$151; (600-700) $127-$138; (700-800) $123-$125.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $137-$145; (400-500) $128-$133; (500-600) $124-$126; and (600-700) $112-$121.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $50-$56; cutters, $58-$66; canners, $32-$44; low yielding fat cows, $55-$60.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $78-$86; light weights and medium quality bulls, $76-$79. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 16
Cattle on hand: 235
Market was stronger on calves. Packers softer. Bulls stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $175-$200; (300-400) $160-$175; (400-500) $145-$172; (500-600) $135-$150; (600-700) $132-$146; (700 and up) $120-$133.
Heifers: (200-300) $145-$165; (300-400) $140-$152; (400-500) $135-$150; (500-600) $130-$145; (600-700) $125-$140; (700 and up) $90-$115.
Long bull yearling: $117-$125; Long heifer yearling: $90-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $880-$1,050. Packer cows: No. 1 $55-$68, No. 2 $40-$52, and Bulls $76-$85.
Goats and other (per head): 162 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $110-$150; (50-100) $180-$250. Nannies: $145-$260. Billies: $265-$315. Sheep: $150-$220. Lambs: $125-$180. Rams: $175-$250.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 14
Cattle on hand: 766. Market was weaker compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $141-$190; (300-400) $134-$175; (400-500) $135-$172; (500-600) $124-$149; (600-700) $119-$149; (700-800) $114-$128.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $118-$150; (300-400) $121-$163; (400-500) $123-$160; (500-600) $118-$185; (600-700) $121-$175; (700-800) $109-$118.
Stocker pairs: good, $1,025-$1,350.
Packer cows: High $57-$64; medium $45-$49; low, $25-$32.
Packer bulls: High $83-$86; medium $77-$80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.