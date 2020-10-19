BEEVILLE
Oct. 16
Cattle on hand: 751
Sheep and goats: 8; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/lower.
Steers: (200-300) $80-$130; (300-400) $86-$170; (400-500) $78-$155; (500-600) $72-$130; (600-700) $75-$129; and (700-800) $68-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $84-$215; (300-400) $81-$131; (400-500) $76-$125; (500-600) $75-$195; (600-700) $75-$145; and (700-800) $73-$145.
Slaughter cows: $30-$53; slaughter bulls, $55-$76; stocker cows, $48-$84; bred cows, $510-$890; pairs, $800-$950.
CUERO
Oct. 16
Cattle on hand: 1,489
Had 209 cows and 23 bulls Friday. The packer market was steady with last week's levels slowing the downward trend at least for this week.
The calf market continues to disappoint as more negative news on the corn crop surfaced this past week. The decline today was not nearly as much as last week's and the heavier classes of heifers and steers are still solid and least affected. On average the tops in each class may be off as much as $2 to $3.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$81.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$55; light and weak, $21-$30.
Palpated: 19 bred cows: $60-$72.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $127-$192; (300-350) $119-$136; (350-400) $150-$166; (400-450) $118-$152; (450-500) $121-$150; (500-550) $115-$136; (550-600) $117-$130; (600-700) $114-$130; (700-800) $113-$122.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $156-$218; (250-300) $147-$174; (300-350) $141-$180; (350-400) $138-$180; (400-450) $135-$182; (450-500) $121-$156; (500-600) $115-$130; (550-600) $115-$130; (600-700) $109-$130; (over 700) $100-$123.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $183-$215; (200-250) $141-$167.50; (250-300) $116-$130; (300-350) $121-$131; (350-400) $118-$152; (400-450) $118-$150; (450-500) $111-$123; (500-550) $110-$122; (550-600) $109-$122; (600-700) $106-$140; (over 700) $90-$112.
GONZALES
Oct. 17
Receipts: 1,820 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold substantially lower. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $3 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $187-$195; (300-400) $185-$195; (400-500) $175-$182; (500-600) $145-$165; (600-700) $128-$140; (700-800) $120-$124.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $143-$165; (300-400) $124-$142; (400-500) $115-$118; (500-600) $108-$112; and (600-700) $103-$107.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $37-$45; cutters, $41-$50; canners, $28-$36; low yielding fat cows, $48-$55.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $74-$77; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 17
Cattle on hand: 617
Market was steady on calves. Packers softer.
Steers: (200-300) $125-$145; (300-400) $135-$175; (400-500) $130-$165; (500-600) $120-$140; (600-700) $120-$132; (700 and up) $110-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$140; (300-400) $115-$140; (400-500) $115-$135; (500-600) $115-$138; (600-700) $115-$132; (700 and up) $90-$115.
Long bull yearling: $108-$120; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$975, Pairs $1,100-$1,225; Packer cows: No. 1 $45-$61, No. 2 $20-$36, and Bulls $65-$73.
Goats and other (per head): 86 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$125; (50-100) $135-$205. Nannies: $160-$230. Billies: $245-$350. Sheep: $160-$210. Lambs: $110-$155. Rams: $210-$300.
