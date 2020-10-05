BEEVILLE
Oct. 2
Cattle on hand: 647
Sheep and goats: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $104-$140; (300-400) $115-$170; (400-500) $105-$162; (500-600) $109-$157; (600-700) $102-$134; and (700-800) $100-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $95-$143; (300-400) $108-$150; (400-500) $110-$152; (500-600) $104-$149; (600-700) $105-$130; and (700-800) $92-$115.
Slaughter cows: $30-$56; slaughter bulls, $51-$71; stocker cows, $50-$81; bred cows, $460-$890; pairs, $665-$1,200.
CUERO
Oct. 2
Cattle on hand: 2,151
Had 219 cows and 37 bulls Friday. The packer cow market was again a little weaker. A good run of cows and bulls saw the top price off $3 on cows and $1 on bulls. All this is in line with the seasonal break in the packer market.
The calf market was essentially a steady market in line with last week’s rise in prices. Some of the lighter weights were still showing a much as $10 to $13 increase in tops on top of last week’s big jump. Comment was there are just not many light cattle coming to market. All other heavier classes were unchanged. Just was a good solid market across the board.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$86.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$60; light and weak, $21-$35.
Palpated: 10 bred cows: $66-$72. Pairs (two) $1,125 and $1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $170-$200; (200-249) $150; (250-299) $146-$174; (300-350) $145-$180; (350-400) $147-$198; (400-450) $137-$194; (450-500) $128-$158; (500-550) $129-$158; (550-600) $127-$144; (600-700) $121-$134; (700-800) $119-$126.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $160-$205; (250-300) $148-$192; (300-350) $151-$200; (350-400) $146-$200; (400-450) $136-$188; (450-500) $127-$180; (500-550) $125-$150; (550-600) $119-$139; (600-700) $116-$132; (over 700) $113-$125.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $98-$190; (200-250) $134-$146; (250-300) $132-$207.50; (300-350) $121-$190; (350-400) $119-$162; (400-450) $125-$180; (450-500) $117-$137; (500-550) $115-$177.50; (550-600) $117-$170; (600-700) $114-$180; (over 700) $111-$124.
GONZALES
Oct. 3
Receipts: 1,197 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady with a cheaper undertone. Packer cows and bulls sold $4 to $6 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $191-$195; (300-400) $185-$190; (400-500) $148-$175; (500-600) $134-$145; (600-700) $128-$132; (700-800) $123-$126.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $143-$160; (300-400) $137-$142; (400-500) $125-$134; (500-600) $119-$123; and (600-700) $114-$117.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $39-$49; cutters, $45-$53; canners, $30-$43; low yielding fat cows, $51-$55.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $74-$79; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$73. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 3
Cattle on hand: 505
Market was steady on calves. Packers considerably softer.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$180; (300-400) $150-$195; (400-500) $142-$175; (500-600) $128-$150; (600-700) $125-$142; (700 and up) $105-$118.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$140; (300-400) $125-$155; (400-500) $120-$145; (500-600) $118-$140; (600-700) $115-$125; (700 and up) $90-$120.
Long bull yearling: $100-$115; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$1,025, Pairs $925-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $42-$55, No. 2 $25-$38, and Bulls $78-$87.
Goats and other (per head): 137 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$125 (50-100) $130-$210. Nannies: $165-$220; Billies: $215-$340. Sheep: $110-$165. Lambs: $70-$115. Rams: $175-$260.
