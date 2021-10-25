BEEVILLE
Oct. 22
Cattle on hand: 656
Sheep and goats: 15; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $123-$150; (300-400) $106-$168; (400-500) $102-$153; (500-600) $100-$150; (600-700) $94-$131; and (700-800) $93-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$183; (300-400) $102-$170; (400-500) $104-$154; (500-600) $100-$165; (600-700) $92-$128; and (700-800) $87-$121.
Slaughter cows: $35-$74; slaughter bulls, $41-$93; stocker cows, $75-$81; bred cows, $610-$1,025; pairs, $1,150-$1,300; horses, $200.
CUERO
Oct. 22
Cattle on hand: 2,171
Had 284 cows and 26 bulls Friday. The market appeared be weaker in line with the time of the year. However, tops on bulls were $1 higher. The advertised cows went as high as $1,500 on the heavy bred ones.
The calf market was very active and steady throughout all the classes. Buyers continue to discount larger bull calves as well as calves not showing hair. Averages were in line with last couple of weeks. Middle weight steers (400-550) were much stronger. Other classes were essentially steady. All in all a good active day.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$89.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$60; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 77 bred cows: $850-$1,500. Pairs: 3 pairs: $1,150-$1,250.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $137-$160; (300-350) $121-$150; (350-400) $125-$160; (400-450) $131-$182; (450-500) $134-$182; (500-550) $132-$172; (550-600) $129-$156; (600-700) $125-$137; (700-800) $124-$133.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $110-$137.50; (250-300) $114-$150; (300-350) $137-$180; (350-400) $126-$174; (400-450) $130-$172; (450-500) $127-$178; (500-600) $120-$170; (550-600) $120-$154; (600-700) $112-$134; (over 700) $104-$124.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $112-$125; (200-250) $113-$130; (250-300) $120-$138; (300-350) $110-$139; (350-400) $119-$146; (400-450) $119-$152; (450-500) $121-$170; (500-550) $120-$190; (550-600) $119-$142; (600-700) $117-$150; (over 700) $107-$128.
GONZALES
Oct. 23
Receipts: 1,512 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady with a weaker undertone. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $185-$190; (300-400) $180-$185; (400-500) $163-$175; (500-600) $137-$155; (600-700) $130-$138; (700-800) $123-$128.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $137-$145; (400-500) $128-$133; (500-600) $125-$128; and (600-700) $120-$123.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $50-$56; cutters, $58-$64; canners, $32-$44; high yielding fat cows, $54-$61.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $82-$91; light weights and medium quality bulls, $76-$79. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,250.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 23
Cattle on hand: 858
Market was softer on calves. Packers were steady. Bulls were strong.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$185; (300-400) $145-$160; (400-500) $135-$165; (500-600) $130-$150; (600-700) $125-$142; (700 and up) $118-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $130-$145; (400-500) $125-$140; (500-600) $125-$140; (600-700) $120-$130; (700 and up) $100-$125.
Long bull yearling: $115-$122; Long heifer yearling: $85-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,100, Pairs $1,100-$1,400; Packer cows: No. 1 $63-$72, No. 2 $45-$56, and Bulls $76-$87.
Goats and other (per head): 124 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $110-$155; (50-100) $180-$260. Nannies: $185-$300. Billies: $230-$300. Sheep: $150-$220. Lambs: $115-$175. Rams: $170-$250.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 21
Cattle on hand: 865. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $126-$176; (300-400) $134-$172; (400-500) $130-$170; (500-600) $121-$155; (600-700) $120-$148; (700-800) $114-$129.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $115-$156; (300-400) $130-$145; (400-500) $121-$139; (500-600) $121-$140; (600-700) $116-$128; (700-800) $109-$118.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $750-$960.
Packer cows: High $57-$65; medium $45-$49; low, $25-$32.
Packer bulls: High $83-$86; medium $77-$80.
