BEEVILLE
Oct. 21
Cattle on hand: 570
Sheep and goats: 4; horses: 3
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $144-$173 (300-400) $143-$165; (400-500) $138-$165 (500-600) $136-$157; (600-700) $131-$150; and (700-800) $123-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$127; (300-400) $130-$145; (400-500) $130-$153; (500-600) $130-$149; (600-700) $118-$142; and (700-800) $122-$131.
Slaughter cows: $20-$73; slaughter bulls, $30-$96; stocker cows, $73-$85; horses, $410-$550.
CUERO
Oct. 21
Cattle on hand: 1,840
Had 174 cows and 22 bulls Friday. Another short supply of cows and bulls. The market continues to get stronger each week. Iops packer cows tops were $4 higher while the top packer bull was $3 higher.
The calf market is remarkably stronger throughout the middle weights, and heavy weights continue to be strong. Overall averages were higher for the first time in a month. Calves were higher by an average of over $3.50.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$102.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$74; light and weak, $20-$58.
Palpated: 5 bred cows: $75-$99.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $134-$180; (300-350) $151-$190; (350-400) $141-$196; (400-450) $152-$192; (450-500) $146-$192; (500-550) $147-$163; (550-600) $145-$158; (600-700) $142-$158; (700-800) $137-$149.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $127-$170; (250-300) $116-$168; (300-350) $142-$177.50; (350-400) $144-$177.50; (400-450) $150-$180; (450-500) $142-$170; (500-600) $145-$157; (550-600) $140-$153; (600-700) $134-$143; (over 700) $122-$143.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $89-$114; (250-300) $106-$140; (300-350) $115-$156; (350-400) $130-$170; (400-450) $133-$170; (450-500) $136-$159; (500-550) $131-$154; (550-600) $129-$158; (600-700) $129-$149; (over 700) $118-$145.
GONZALES
Oct. 22
Receipts: 1,192 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Calves and yearlings sold fully steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $4 to $8 cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $183-$210; (300-400) $169-$175; (400-500) $140-$145; (500-600) $130-$143; (600-700) $139-$141; (700-800) $130-$135.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $85-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$175; (300-400) $155-$165; (400-500) $140-$145; (500-600) $130-$143; and (600-700) $128-$130.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$65; cutters, $67-$72; canners, $32-$52; high yielding fat cows, $64-$69.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $92-$99; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$89. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $850-$1,300.