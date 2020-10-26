BEEVILLE
Oct. 23
Cattle on hand: 387
Sheep and goats: 8; horses: 3
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $75-$120; (300-400) $80-$150; (400-500) $82-$140; (500-600) $72-$125; (600-700) $69-$112; and (700-800) $63-$104.
Heifers: (200-300) $95-$155; (300-400) $71-$121; (400-500) $74-$131; (500-600) $73-$155; (600-700) $78-$175; and (700-800) $68-$98.
Slaughter cows: $30-$50; slaughter bulls, $62-$75; stocker cows, $42-$67; bred cows, $500-$900; pairs, $850-$1,150; horses, $140-$510.
CUERO
Oct. 23
Cattle on hand: 1,681
Had 160 cows and 16 bulls Friday. The packer market was steady with last two weeks as it appears that market had settled down.
The calf market once again has turned lower by another $3 to $5. So all are hoping we have seen the worst of it. All sorts of factors are influencing the market. Corn prices escalating, continuing dry weather, fat cattle prices, upcoming election and usual sickness associated with changing seasons all come into play. So take your pick.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$79.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$55; light and weak, $21-$30.
Palpated: 10 bred cows: $60-$77. Pairs (one): $1,050.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $152-$180; (200-249) $138-$150; (250-299) $131-$150; (300-350) $132-$160; (350-400) $135-$176; (400-450) $119-$172; (450-500) $117-$154; (500-550) $112-$134; (550-600) $112-$125; (600-700) $105-$124; (700-800) $101-$118.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $146-$180; (250-300) $111-$158; (300-350) $126-$140; (350-400) $127-$174; (400-450) $121-$166; (450-500) $121-$154; (500-600) $112-$140; (550-600) $107-$124; (600-700) $99-$117; (over 700) $92-$116.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $148-$190; (200-250) $109-$120; (250-300) $111-$130; (300-350) $111-$134; (350-400) $111-$133; (400-450) $109-$128; (450-500) $106-$128; (500-550) $103-$126; (550-600) $102-$125; (600-700) $99-$119; (over 700) $93-$110.
GONZALES
Oct. 24
Receipts: 1,552 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $170-$185; (300-400) $155-$165; (400-500) $125-$145; (500-600) $110-$120; (600-700) $105-$108; (700-800) $97-$100.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $125-$130; (400-500) $105-$118; (500-600) $100-$104; and (600-700) $94-$98.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $37-$45; cutters, $41-$51; canners, $28-$36; low yielding fat cows, $48-$56.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $74-$75; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 24
Cattle on hand: 418
Market was softer on calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $125-$140; (300-400) $135-$170; (400-500) $125-$135; (500-600) $120-$135; (600-700) $115-$128; (700 and up) $105-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $115-$155; (300-400) $115-$130; (400-500) $115-$122; (500-600) $110-$122; (600-700) $105-$120; (700 and up) $85-$105.
Long bull yearling: $105-$120; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$1,000; Packer cows: No. 1 $45-$61, No. 2 $22-$38, and Bulls $59-$65.
Goats and other (per head): 165 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$130; (50-100) $140-$280. Nannies: $180-$250. Billies: $255-$210. Sheep: $130-$170. Lambs: $110-$155. Rams: $210-$280.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 22
Cattle on hand: 1,036. Market was cheaper compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $142-$164; (300-400) $137-$170; (400-500) $123-$155; (500-600) $110-$133; (600-700) $98-$125; (700-800) $98-$116.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $133-$151; (300-400) $121-$162.50; (400-500) $108-$131; (500-600) $100-$133; (600-700) $93-$115; (700-800) $91-$96.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $100-$1,100; plain, $650-$725; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $960.
Packer cows: High $49-$56; medium $36-$41; low, $25-$31.
Packer bulls: High $72-$75; medium $65-$68.
