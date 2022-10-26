EDNA
Oct. 24
Receipts: 1,021
Steers: (200-300) $50-$182; (300-400) $20-$170; (400-500) $65-$170; (500-600) $75-$166; (600-700) $10-$155; and (700 and up) $50-$141.
Heifers: (200-300) $50-$140; (300-400) $20-$180; (400-500) $30-$172; (500-600) $40-$163; (600-700) $50-$146; (and 700 and up) $35-$141.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$42; and (800 and up) $43-$66. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $52-$91.
NIXON
Oct. 24
Volume: 1,343; cows: 193; bulls: 17
Steers: (200-300) $109-$200; (300-400) $134-$193; (400-500) $142-$191; (500-600) $135-$175; (600-700) $130-$160; (700-800) $126-$153.
Heifers: (200-300) $98-$158; (300-400) $129-$180; (400-500) $133-$165; (500-600) $132-$203; (600-700) $125-$160; (700-800) $124-$139.
Slaughter cows: $20-$77; slaughter bulls, $82-$104; stocker cows, $400-$850.