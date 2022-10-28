EL CAMPO
Oct. 25
Receipts: 1,432
Steers: (under 200) $162-$225; (200-300) $135-$188; (300-400) $146-$187; (400-500) $149-$185; (500-600) $143-$166; (over 600) $136-$155.
Heifers: (under 200) $150-$200; (200-300) $130-$172; (300-400) $140-$178; (400-500) $135-$185; (500-600) $133-$160; (over 600) $130-$151.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$80; lower dressing, $52-$66; thin, $22-$45.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $90-$95; low dressing, $70-$90.
HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 25
Cattle on Hand: 2,260
Week ago: 1,868 Year ago: 2,670
Compared to last week: The market was a little stronger. Heavy weight classes were steady while overall weight classes sold mostly$2 higher.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2-$3 higher on approximately 360 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $53-$75; utility and fat cows, $50-$71; light weight canner cows, $33-$50; poor and weak cows, $20-32.
Packer bulls: Utility and cutter bulls, $84-$95; light weight canner bulls, $69-$83.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $130-$200; (200-300) $140-$200; (300-400) $142-$185; (400-500) $142-$187.50; (500-600) $138-$175; (600-700) $134-$162.50; (700-800) $128-$155.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $120-$174; (200-300) $125-$165; (300-400) $126-$162.50; (400-500) $130-$160; (500-600) $128-$147.50; (600-700) $128-$142.50; (700-800) $120-$140.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $140-$190.
WHARTON
Oct. 26
Receipts: 1,153
Steers: (200-300) $30-$178; (300-400) $41-$196; (400-500) $36-$198; (500-600) $34-$165; (600-700) $40-$152; (700 and up) $70-$144.
Heifers: (200-300) $50-$141; (300-400) $40-$176; (400-500) $30-$149; (500-600) $40-$166; (600-700) $50-$139; (700 and up) $55-$144.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$45; (800 and up) $46-$73; packer bulls, (800 and up) $55-$92.