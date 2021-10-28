EL CAMPO
Oct. 26
Receipts: 917
Steers: (under 200) $150-$200; (200-300) $140-$178; (300-400) $138-$175; (400-500) $134-$165; (500-600) $132-$150; (over 600) $125-$142.
Heifers: (under 200) $145-$190; (200-300) $137-$185; (300-400) $128-$150; (400-500) $125-$148; (500-600) $116-$141; (over 600) $111-$138.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $59-$69; lower dressing, $35-$45; thin, $8-$20.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$90; low dressing, $65-$75.
Replacement cows: bred, $670-$900.
HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 26
Cattle on Hand: 2,670
Week ago: 2,047; Year ago: 1,323
Compared to last week: The market this week was fully steady to a little stronger in all areas. Better quality calves in all weight brackets sold steady to $2 higher. No. 2 types were steady but remain severely discounted. A very active sale.
Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2 higher with demand coming from the grazing sector.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $43-$66; utility and fat cows, $48-$65; light weight canner cows, $22-$47; poor and weak cows, $15-$25.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $84-$91; utility and cutter bulls, $72-$84; light weight canner bulls, $60-$72.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200-300) $155-$195; (300-400) $145-$195; (400-500) $140-$190; (500-600) $128-$165; (600-700) $118-$145; (700-800) $114-$137.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (200-300) $130-$162; (300-400) $125-$155; (400-500) $122-$150; (500-600) $116-$145; (600-700) $114-$132; (700-800) $105-$125.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $135-$195.
Stocker cows: medium, $750-$1,000. Stocker pairs: medium, $825-$1,250.
WHARTON
Oct. 27
Receipts: 1,379
Steers: (200-300) $52-$192; (300-400) $70-$200; (400-500) $30-$188; (500-600) $20-$162; (600-700) $25-$147; (700 and up) $70-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $30-$170; (300-400) $24-$192; (400-500) $42-$160; (500-600) $34-$158; (600-700) $46-$142; (700 and up) $48-$124.
Stocker cows: $290-$975.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$48; (800 and up) $49-$70; packer bulls, (800 and up) $52-$98.
