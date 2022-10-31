BEEVILLE
Oct. 28
Cattle on hand: 365
Sheep and goats: 5
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $123-$142; (300-400) $143-$168; (400-500) $136-$162; (500-600) $132-$154; (600-700) $133-$145; and (700-800) $125-$143.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$140; (300-400) $124-$141; (400-500) $118-$203; (500-600) $114-$200; (600-700) $109-$170; and (700-800) $114-$125.
Slaughter cows: $30-$69; slaughter bulls, $78-$82
CUERO
Oct. 28
Cattle on hand: 1,938
Had 397 cows and 12 bulls Friday. Another larger run of cows sold at the same levels as last week. Small number of bulls sold steady also.
The calf market was again remarkably stronger throughout all classes. Virtually all classes recorded new highs resulting in the average value of a calf to go up to $20 per head. Overall the average price was unchanged, but the average weight was up over 14 pounds.
Packer bulls: All weights, $78-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$74; light and weak, $20-$58.
Palpated: 3 bred cows: $70-$88.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $144-$168; (250-299) $144-$178; (300-350) $140-$192; (350-400) $151-$198; (400-450) $145-$190; (450-500) $152-$180; (500-550) $153-$176; (550-600) $148-$172; (600-700) $139-$158; (700-800) $139-$146.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $101-$170; (250-300) $135-$198; (300-350) $144-$194; (350-400) $158-$198; (400-450) $150-$177; (450-500) $152-$188; (500-600) $142-$165; (550-600) $141-$158; (600-700) $134-$154; (over 700) $126-$150.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $133-$145; (200-250) $94-$146; (250-300) $130-$170; (300-350) $132-$170; (350-400) $126-$165; (400-450) $131-$160; (450-500) $139-$177; (500-550) $138-$161; (550-600) $139-$168; (600-700) $129-$152; (over 700) $128-$147.
GONZALES
Oct. 29
Receipts: 994 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Calves and yearlings sold $5 to $10 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $183-$210; (300-400) $169-$185; (400-500) $163-$170; (500-600) $143-$165; (600-700) $139-$155; (700-800) $130-$143.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $85-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$175; (300-400) $155-$165; (400-500) $140-$155; (500-600) $130-$150; and (600-700) $128-$138.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$65; cutters, $67-$72; canners, $32-$52; high yielding fat cows, $64-$69.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $92-$99; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$89. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $850-$1,300.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 27
Cattle on hand: 1,224. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $146-$186; (300-400) $159-$193; (400-500) $150-$173; (500-600) $144-$167 (600-700) $135-$164; (700-800) $122-$136.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $127-$175; (300-400) $133-$165; (400-500) $139-$169; (500-600) $138-$167(600-700) $132-$148; (700-800) $126-$142.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,050-$1,175; plain, $800-$900
Packer cows: High $70-$75; medium $58-$63; low, $18-$27.
Packer bulls: High $90-$94; medium $78-$84.