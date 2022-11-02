EDNA
Oct. 31
Receipts: 1,049
Steers: (200-300) $40-$174; (300-400) $45-$190; (400-500) $50-$185; (500-600) $60-$148; (600-700) $40-$162; and (700 and up) $80-$149.
Heifers: (200-300) $50-$167; (300-400) $60-$154; (400-500) $135-$164; (500-600) $50-$175; (600-700) $50-$165; (and 700 and up) $53-$156.
Stocker cows: $350-$700.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$50; and (800 and up) $51-$84. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $51-$98.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 29
Cattle on hand: 396
Market saw some new highs for almost all weight classes of steers and heifers. On the number one quality cattle highs were up $5 to $20.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$200; (300-400) $163-$190; (400-500) $169-$205; (500-600) $153-$193; (600-700) $134-$173; (700 and up) $125-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $147-$160; (400-500) $143-$163; (500-600) $140-$160; (600-700) $131-$148; (700 and up) $118-$130.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$1,025; Packer cows: No. 1 $66-$73, No. 2 $45-$62, and Bulls $88-$95.
Goats and sheep on hand: 111
Kid goats: (25-50) $166-$175; (50-100) $200-$275. Nannies: $117.5-$250. Billies: $250-$500. Sheep: $100-$150. Lambs: $125-$175. Rams: $175-$250.