BEEVILLE
Oct. 30
Cattle on hand: 641
Sheep and goats: 5; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/better.
Steers: (200-300) $86-$157; (300-400) $108-$177; (400-500) $99-$138; (500-600) $91-$131; (600-700) $84-$121; and (700-800) $80-$108.
Heifers: (200-300) $86-$120; (300-400) $91-$130; (400-500) $92-$135; (500-600) $84-$114; (600-700) $83-$114; and (700-800) $76-$104.
Slaughter cows: $30-$55; slaughter bulls, $62-$80; stocker cows, $42-$64; bred cows, $500-$760.
CUERO
Oct. 30
Cattle on hand: 1,448
Had 233 cows and 23 bulls Friday. The packer market was up as much as $9 on the top cows and bulls. Strong demand coupled with an improving economy appear to drive the market higher.
The calf market rebounded in a dramatic fashion with the overall average up over $7.50. Corn finally stopped going up and actually declined the past week. The board went up as a result of that and good economic news and the fact that fat cattle are expected to trend higher the rest of this year made for a strong robust market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$87.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$63; light and weak, $21-$30.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $66-$99. Pairs (seven): $875-$1,300.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $138-$182; (350-400) $134-$152; (400-450) $137-$158; (450-500) $128-$142; (500-550) $123-$147; (550-600) $121-$132; (600-700) $117-$128; (700-800) $113-$123.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $169-$200; (250-300) $151-$174; (300-350) $132-$156; (350-400) $134-$156; (400-450) $132-$162; (450-500) $126-$158; (500-600) $122-$142; (550-600) $115-$132; (600-700) $113-$126; (over 700) $107-$120.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $158-$217.50; (200-250) $117-$158; (250-300) $111-$120; (300-350) $113-$140; (350-400) $123-$158; (400-450) $121-$132; (450-500) $116-$135; (500-550) $113-$134; (550-600) $110-$119; (600-700) $107-$126; (over 700) $100-$114.
GONZALES
Oct. 31
Receipts: 888 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $4 to $8 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $1 to $2 higher. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$195; (300-400) $160-$180; (400-500) $135-$155; (500-600) $123-$130; (600-700) $112-$117; (700-800) $104-$108.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $70-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $128-$130; (400-500) $121-$127; (500-600) $110-$115; and (600-700) $104-$108.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $39-$47; cutters, $45-$54; canners, $28-$36; low yielding fat cows, $49-$59.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $74-$75; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 31
Cattle on hand: 300
Market was stronger on calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $125-$140; (300-400) $136-$165; (400-500) $130-$145; (500-600) $126-$136; (600-700) $115-$133; (700 and up) $108-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$145; (300-400) $122-$130; (400-500) $120-$130; (500-600) $115-$125; (600-700) $110-$115; (700 and up) $80-$95.
Long bull yearling: $85-$100; Long heifer yearling: $80-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$900, Pairs $850-$1,000; Packer cows: No. 1 $48-$58, No. 2 $25-$36, and Bulls $65-$85.
Goats and other (per head): 112 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$165; (50-100) $150-$225. Nannies: $165-$210. Billies: $250-$320. Sheep: $140-$220. Lambs: $110-$155. Rams: $180-$290.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 29
Cattle on hand: 752. Market was steady to a touch stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $146-$185; (300-400) $138-$185; (400-500) $126-$155; (500-600) $115-$146; (600-700) $109-$125; (700-800) $105-$118.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $126-$160; (300-400) $124-$160; (400-500) $114-$131; (500-600) $108-$122; (600-700) $101-$113; (700-800) $93-$105.
Stocker pairs: good, $950.
Packer cows: High $54-$59; medium $42-$47; low, $25-$31.
Packer bulls: High $79-$83; medium $70-$74; low, $60-$64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.