EL CAMPO
Oct. 4
Receipts: 641
Steers: (under 200) $170-$230; (200-300) $165-$200; (300-400) $156-$184; (400-500) $146-$170; (500-600) $131-$161; (over 600) $129-$154.
Heifers: (under 200) $150-$210; (200-300) $139-$155; (300-400) $138-$168; (400-500) $133-$165; (500-600) $132-$158(over 600) $136-$149.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$73; lower dressing, $35-$45; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $90-$105; low dressing, $80-$90.
Replacement cows: Bred, $650-$1,200; Pairs, $900-$1,250
HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 4
Cattle on Hand: 2,680
Week ago: 2,101 Year ago: 1,984
Compared to last week: The market was much lower. All weights and classes sold $5-$15 lower while light weight classes sold mostly$5 to $6 lower.
Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on approximately 200 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $50-$74; utility and fat cows, $48-$70; light weight canner cows, $32-$47; poor and weak cows, $20-30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $95-$101; utility and cutter bulls, $83-$96; light weight canner bulls, $68-$84.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $145-$220; (200-300) $148-$205; (300-400) $148-$208; (400-500) $142-$180; (500-600) $138-$162; (600-700) $136-$151; (700-800) $134-$148.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $138-$210; (200-300) $145-$168; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $138-$165; (500-600) $134-$152; (600-700) $132-$142; (700-800) $120-$140.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $140-$195.
WHARTON
Oct. 5
Receipts: 905
Steers: (200-300) $40-$220; (300-400) $54-$184; (400-500) $30-$161; (500-600) $40-$154; (600-700) $30-$148; (700 and up) $50-$137.
Heifers: (200-300) $40-$182; (300-400) $20-$197; (400-500) $35-$151; (500-600) $50-$148; (600-700) $10-$147; (700 and up) $70-$135.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$48; (800 and up) $49-$78; packer bulls, (800 and up) $51-$98.