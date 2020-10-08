HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 6
Cattle on Hand: 3,042
Week ago: 2,557; Year ago: 2,759
Compared to last week: The market was lower this week. No. 1 kinds sold mostly $2 to $4 lower and still in good demand. No. 2 and plainer kinds were hardest hit selling mostly $4 to $8 lower.
Packer cows and bulls were $3 to $4 lower again on about 275 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $43-$54; utility and fat cows, $42-$51; light weight canner cows, $28-$41; poor and weak cows, $20-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $81-$85; utility and cutter bulls, $72-$80; light weight canner bulls, $60-$72.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200-300) $155-$187.50; (300-400) $155-$192.50; (400-500) $132-$167.50; (500-600) $124-$150; (600-700) $112-$134; (700-800) $108-$127.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (200-300) $125-$155; (300-400) $122-$150; (400-500) $117-$147.50; (500-600) $110-$132.50; (600-700) $100-$122.50; (700-800) $90-$117.50.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$225.
WHARTON
Oct. 7
Receipts: 1,759
Steers: (200-300) $20-$215; (300-400) $40-$197; (400-500) $42-$184; (500-600) $40-$154; (600-700) $74-$136; (700 and up) $50-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $40-$187; (300-400) $40-$190; (400-500) $20-$150; (500-600) $50-$146; (600-700) $40-$122; (700 and up) $40-$110.
Stocker cows: $470-$800; pairs, $550-$1,300.
Packer cows: (600-800) $12-$37; (800 and up) $38-$53; packer bulls, (800 and up) $49-$80.
