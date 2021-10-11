BEEVILLE
Oct. 8
Cattle on hand: 792
Sheep and goats: 7; horses: 3
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $103-$181; (300-400) $100-$178; (400-500) $106-$165; (500-600) $101-$137; (600-700) $94-$129; and (700-800) $89-$118.
Heifers: (200-300) $98-$180; (300-400) $100-$205; (400-500) $100-$185; (500-600) $98-$195; (600-700) $97-$190; and (700-800) $84-$127.
Slaughter cows: $28-$67; slaughter bulls, $58-$83; stocker cows, $66-$90; bred cows, $500-$1,010; pairs, $900-$1,190; horses, $310-$1,100.
CUERO
Oct. 8
Cattle on hand: 1,835
Had 198 cows and 20 bulls Friday. The market once again was a little softer as we are in the fall time frame. Tops on bulls were a dollar off while cows were off about $4. Numbers coming to market across the country are increasing putting pressure on prices.
The calf market was steady with last week’s levels. Strong demand for top end of calf quality. Discounts were heavy on short hair calves going into the fall/winter programs. Comparing qualities showed little difference to last week’s strong market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$89.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $51-$72; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 46 bred cows: $75-$102. Pairs (6): $1,000-$1,375
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $135-$166; (300-350) $145-$180; (350-400) $135-$180; (400-450) $141-$200; (450-500) $135-$170; (500-550) $131-$162; (550-600) $130-$143; (600-700) $125-$141; (700-800) $112-$132.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $151-$200; (250-300) $152-$170; (300-350) $145-$208; (350-400) $141-$210; (400-450) $132-$201; (450-500) $138-$196; (500-600) $125-$157; (550-600) $125-$155; (600-700) $116-$139; (over 700) $104-$128.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $152-$186; (200-250) $125-$141; (250-300) $126-$147; (300-350) $125-$185; (350-400) $131-$198; (400-450) $119-$145; (450-500) $124-$168; (500-550) $121-$152; (550-600) $123-$182; (600-700) $119-$152; (over 700) $112-$126.
GONZALES
Oct. 9
Receipts: 1,553 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $3 lower. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold $1 to $3 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $200-$210; (300-400) $180-$197; (400-500) $157-$175; (500-600) $143-$151; (600-700) $126-$138; (700-800) $123-$125.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $141-$145; (400-500) $137-$139; (500-600) $126-$131; and (600-700) $112-$121.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $52-$58; cutters, $62-$67; canners, $36-$48; low yielding fat cows, $55-$61.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$88; light weights and medium quality bulls, $77-$81. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 9
Cattle on hand: 512
Market was stronger on calves. Packers were softer and bull were stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $170-$200; (300-400) $155-$185; (400-500) $150-$180; (500-600) $138-$150; (600-700) $132-$150; (700 and up) $118-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $145-$165; (300-400) $135-$150; (400-500) $135-$155; (500-600) $128-$145; (600-700) $120-$132; (700 and up) $95-$115.
Long bull yearling: $115-$125; Long heifer yearling: $95-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$975, Pairs $1,000-$1,400; Packer cows: No. 1 $52-$67, No. 2 $42-$50, and Bulls $70-$86.
Goats and other (per head): 140 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $110-$150; (50-100) $210-$330. Nannies: $160-$225. Billies: $215-$320. Sheep: $150-$220. Lambs: $125-$180. Rams: $185-$275.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 7
Cattle on hand: 765. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $154-$190; (300-400) $159-$197; (400-500) $143-$201; (500-600) $132-$165; (600-700) $123-$147; (700-800) $121-$150.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $121-$136; (300-400) $136-$185; (400-500) $133-$155; (500-600) $129-$180; (600-700) $124-$152; (700-800) $118-$129.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $935-$1,010. Stocker pairs: good, $1,025.
Packer cows: High $62-$70; medium $51-$56; low, $36-$42.
Packer bulls: High $83-$86; medium $77-$80.
