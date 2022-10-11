BEEVILLE
Oct. 7
Cattle on hand: 360
Sheep and goats: 9; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/lower.
Steers: (200-300) $110-$190; (300-400) $107-$180; (400-500) $110-$159; (500-600) $111-$141; (600-700) $119-$137; and (700-800) $105-$129.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$163; (300-400) $108-$137; (400-500) $119-$153; (500-600) $120-$160; (600-700) $115-$150; and (700-800) $104-$134.
Slaughter cows: $30-$72; slaughter bulls, $79-$95; stocker cows, $69-$81
CUERO
Oct. 7
Cattle on hand: 1,512
Had 247 cows and 22 bulls Friday. With continued drought a larger number of cows are coming to market. Drought and fears of a recession are causing a further decline in market values. Both packer cows and bulls tops were $5 to $4.
The calf market slowed down the decline of last week and appears to have reached a soft bottom. Good calves continue to sell well while the No. 2s and lower continue to drop significantly. Comments were made that Friday’s market was the highest seen all week. Certainly cause for optimism. Despite this the market on an average basis was over $10/cwt lower particularly on calves under 500 pounds. Heavier weights were steady to a little better.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$104.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$72; light and weak, $15-$40.
Palpated: 3 bred cows: $72-$119.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $158-$177.50; (200-249) None; (250-299) $141-$198; (300-350) $135-$180; (350-400) $152-$190; (400-450) $146-$188; (450-500) $147-$171; (500-550) $147-$161; (550-600) $144-$160; (600-700) $138-$150; (700-800) $134-$146.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $109-$155; (250-300) $118-$190; (300-350) $138-$186; (350-400) $150-$194; (400-450) $147-$182; (450-500) $145-$180; (500-600) $141-$159; (550-600) $139-$154; (600-700) $132-$150; (over 700) $127-$143.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $152-$180; (200-250) $96-$120; (250-300) $112-$172; (300-350) $129-$164; (350-400) $131-$162.50; (400-450) $132-$186; (450-500) $134-$162; (500-550) $133-$160; (550-600) $128-$148; (600-700) $129-$145; (over 700) $115-$141.
GONZALES
Oct. 8
Receipts: 1,836 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Calves and yearlings sold fully steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$185; (300-400) $155-$165; (400-500) $150-$160; (500-600) $143-$150; (600-700) $139-$141; (700-800) $130-$135.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $85-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$175; (300-400) $155-$165; (400-500) $135-$140; (500-600) $130-$138; and (600-700) $128-$130.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$70; cutters, $74-$77; canners, $32-$52; high yielding fat cows, $71-$74.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $96-$100; light weights and medium quality bulls, $86-$94. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $850-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 8
Cattle on hand: 638
Market was weaker on quality calves. Packers lower.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$175; (300-400) $148-$183; (400-500) $147-$183; (500-600) $140-$160; (600-700) $133-$155; (700 and up) $128-$142.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$150; (300-400) $133-$168; (400-500) $140-$175; (500-600) $131-$150; (600-700) $120-$136; (700 and up) $115-$120.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$1,150, Pairs $1,000-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $63-$72, No. 2 $48-$65, and Bulls $91-$103.
Goats and other (per head): 94 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $166-$175; (50-100) $230-$260. Nannies: $210-$275. Billies: $200-$275. Sheep: $125-$220. Lambs: $160-$220. Rams: $185-$250.