BEEVILLE
Oct. 9
Cattle on hand: 475
Sheep and goats: 1; horses: 3
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/lower.
Steers: (200-300) $104-$162; (300-400) $120-$178; (400-500) $104-$160; (500-600) $94-$136; (600-700) $91-$126; and (700-800) $88-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $84-$143; (300-400) $86-$142; (400-500) $92-$126; (500-600) $91-$125; (600-700) $82-$111; and (700-800) $80-$95.
Slaughter cows: $30-$52; slaughter bulls, $52-$74; stocker cows, $40-$73; bred cows, $370-$550; pairs, $800-$1,135; horses, $80-$525.
CUERO
Oct. 9
Cattle on hand: 2,352
Had 271 cows and 24 bulls Friday. The packer market was again a little weaker. A good run of cows and bulls saw the top price off $6 on cows as well as bulls. All this is in line with the seasonal break in the packer market just getting more noticeable.
The calf market was lower as concerns about the corn crop and resulting higher corn prices directly affected the calf and feeder markets by as much as $6. Some of the middle weight steers actually had new highs but the overall tone of the market was lower. Some of the weakness was due to an overdue correction to the market after four consecutive strong weeks.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$80.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $52-$64; light and weak, $21-$30.
Palpated: 24 bred cows: $70-$94. Pairs (three): $1,000-$1,100.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $189-$217.50; (250-299) $131-$150; (300-350) $134-$187; (350-400) $149-$200; (400-450) $144-$186; (450-500) $128-$180; (500-550) $124-$141; (550-600) $119-$135; (600-700) $116-$133; (700-800) $114-$125.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $135-$190; (250-300) $126-$194; (300-350) $124-$188; (350-400) $129-$198; (400-450) $131-$187.50; (450-500) $120-$180; (500-600) $114-$135; (550-600) $111-$127; (600-700) $104-$126; (over 700) $97-$114.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $123-$182.50; (200-250) $94-$130; (250-300) $118-$170; (300-350) $118-$165; (350-400) $115-$160; (400-450) $117-$185; (450-500) $112-$131; (500-550) $110-$200; (550-600) $107-$130; (600-700) $106-$140; (over 700) $97-$124.
GONZALES
Oct. 10
Receipts: 1,278 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady to $2 to $5 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold substantially lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $192-$195; (300-400) $177-$189; (400-500) $141-$175; (500-600) $129-$138; (600-700) $123-$127; (700-800) $117-$121.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $143-$165; (300-400) $126-$142; (400-500) $115-$124; (500-600) $111-$114; and (600-700) $105-$109.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $37-$45; cutters, $42-$49; canners, $30-$41; low yielding fat cows, $48-$55.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $74-$76; light weights and medium quality bulls, $67-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 10
Cattle on hand: 669
Market was softer on calves. Packers considerably softer.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$175; (300-400) $130-$175; (400-500) $130-$165; (500-600) $118-$145; (600-700) $115-$132; (700 and up) $115-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$140; (300-400) $125-$170; (400-500) $115-$135; (500-600) $110-$135; (600-700) $110-$130; (700 and up) $90-$115.
Long bull yearling: $105-$118; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows: $800-$1,100, Pairs $1,100-$1,225; Packer cows: No. 1 $38-$54, No. 2 $25-$38, and Bulls $75-$86.
Goats and other (per head): 77 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$125; (50-100) $115-$300. Nannies: $150-$215. Billies: $245-$350. Sheep: $150-$210. Lambs: $80-$155. Rams: $175-$230.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 8
Cattle on hand: 1,120. Market was steady compared to last week. Packer were cheaper.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $157-$185; (300-400) $143-$182.50; (400-500) $122-$166; (500-600) $118-$152; (600-700) $119-$135; (700-800) $116-$128.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $127-$155; (300-400) $121-$144; (400-500) $116-$185; (500-600) $114-$136; (600-700) $107-$128; (700-800) $112-$129.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $950-$1,100; plain, $750-$875.
Packer cows: High $47-$53; medium $36-$41; low, $25-$31.
Packer bulls: High $78-$81; medium $70-$74.
