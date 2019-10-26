BEEVILLE
Oct. 18
Cattle on hand: 428
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $126-$165; (300-400) $117-$162; (400-500) $101-$143; (500-600) $91-$129; (600-700) $88-121; and (700-800) $87-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $85-$160; (300-400) $83-$131; (400-500) $93-$135; (500-600) $86-$117; (600-700) $84-$113; and (700-800) $76-$87.
Slaughter cows: $35-$53; slaughter bulls, $57-$70; stocker cows, $47-$59; bred cows, $600-$910; pairs, $600-$1,100; horses, $150-$350.
CUERO
Oct. 25
Cattle on hand: 1,720
There were 141 cows and 16 bulls. The packer market was essentially unchanged from last week as seasonal weakness due to large numbers continues to influence the market. Demand healthy just as a lower level.
The calf market recovered all of last week’s weakness with the better end of calves back up as much as $4/cwt. Market continues to discount bigger bull calves as well as plainer type calves. Overall a very solid and active market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $65-$78.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$55; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 11 bred cows: $50-$57; pairs (three): $850 and $900.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $132-$162; (350-400) $137-$170; (400-450) $133-$164; (450-500) $135-$162; (500-550) $121-$146; (550-600) $123-$130; (600-700) $115-$126; (700-800) $114-$125.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $106-$130; (250-300) $128-$156; (300-350) $145-$166; (350-400) $132-$168; (400-450) $137-$164; (450-500) $111-$141; (500-550) $118-$135; (550-600) $108-$119; (600-700) $100-$112; (over 700) $104-$108.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $95-$125; (200-250) $98-$130; (250-300) $98-$120; (300-350) $129-$166; (350-400) $114-$132; (400-450) $116-$141; (450-500) $107-$121; (500-550) $105-$118; (550-600) $106-$117; (600-700) $104-$115; (over 700) $106-$118.
EDNA
Oct. 21
Receipts: 1,569
Steers: (200-300) $128-$175; (300-400) $134-$170; (400-500) $127-$164; (500-600) $116-$144; (600-700) $114-$130; and (700 and up) $107-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $122-$192; (300-400) $119-$166; (400-500) $114-$160; (500-600) $108-$160; (600-700) $105-$126; (700 and up) $95-$126.
Packer cows: (600-800) $14-$39; and (800 and up) $40-$51. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $51-$80.
EL CAMPO
Oct. 22
Receipts: 942
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 lower. Cows and bulls were steady to $4 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $110-$145; (200-300) $134-$165; (300-400) $147-$170; (400-500) $132-$160; (500-600) $121-$142; (over 600) $117-$132.
Heifers: (under 200) $102-$135; (200-300) $133-$160; (300-400) $118-$154; (400-500) $113-$131; (500-600) $112-$137; (over 600) $107-$117.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $36-$46; lower dressing, $28-$35; thin, $10-$25.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $60-$70; low dressing, $55-$62.
GONZALES
Oct. 19
Receipts: 1,813 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 lower. Less quality and plainer calves and yearling sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $166-$170; (300-400) $160-$165; (400-500) $128-$152; (500-600) $122-$125; (600-700) $118-$122; (700-800) $116-$120.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $141-$165; (300-400) $125-$138; (400-500) $121-$123; (500-600) $113-$120; and (600-700) $109-$112.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$48; cutters, $49-$52; canners, $28-$36; low yielding fat cows, $48-$52.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$80; light weights and medium quality bulls, $65-$72. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 22
Cattle on Hand: 2,685
Week ago: 2,369; Year ago: 1,655
Compared to last week: The market continued lower again this week. Better quality classes of calves sold $2 to $5 lower. Large supplies and dry conditions putting pressure on market in a huge area.
Packer cows and bulls sold $5 to $7 lower on about 325 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $41-$51; utility and fat cows, $38-$46; light weight canner cows, $25-$37; poor and weak cows, $10-$25.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $71-$77; utility and cutter bulls, $62-$70; light weight canner bulls, $55-$63.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200-300) $136-$180; (300-400) $128-$172.50; (400-500) $120-$167.50; (500-600) $112-$132.50; (600-700) $110-$126; (700-800) $105-$122.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (200-300) $115-$134; (300-400) $110-$132; (400-500) $108-$124; (500-600) $104-$122; (600-700) $100-$116; (700-800) $90-$112.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $120-$182.50.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 19
Cattle on hand: 769
Market was softer on some calves. Packers softer.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$170; (300-400) $130-$165; (400-500) $126-$158; (500-600) $120-$135; (600-700) $115-$130; (700 and up) $115-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$145; (300-400) $120-$155; (400-500) $120-$130; (500-600) $120-$130; (600-700) $100-$115; (700 and up) $100-$105.
Long bull yearling, $85-$115; long heifer yearling, $85-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$950, Pairs $950-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $42-$53, No. 2 $15-$25, and Bulls $55-$75.
Goats and other (per head): 78 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$115; (50-100) $135-$300. Nannies: $125-$165. Billies: $185-$260. Sheep: $90-$125. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $150-$285.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 24
Cattle on hand: 1,260. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $139-$164; (300-400) $148-$170; (400-500) $127-$164; (500-600) $117-$154; (600-700) $115-$127; (700-800) $115-$126.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $128-$155; (300-400) $121-$164; (400-500) $107-$136; (500-600) $105-$130; (600-700) $107-$133; (700-800) $104-$122.
Packer cows: High $44-$50; medium $31-$38; low, $14-$22.
Packer bulls: High $65-$70; medium $52-$58.
Bred cows: Good $800-$950; plain, $600-$725
Pairs: Plain, $960-$1,000
NIXON
Oct. 21
Volume: 1,287; cows: 165; bulls: 23
Steers: (200-300) $121-$170; (300-400) $126-$173; (400-500) $119-$168; (500-600) $107-$137; (600-700) $103-$126; (700-800) $100-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $111-$150; (300-400) $110-$160; (400-500) $103-$141; (500-600) $98-$138; (600-700) $96-$121; (700-800) $87-$113.
Slaughter cows: $23-$52; slaughter bulls, $68-$78; stocker cows, $700-$1,050; pairs, $750-$1,025.
WHARTON
Oct. 23
Receipts: 1,531
Steers: (200-300) $105-$166; (300-400) $121-$170; (400-500) $117-$166; (500-600) $114-$149; (600-700) $110-$131; (700 and up) $104-$134.
Heifers: (200-300) $97-$166; (300-400) $99-$170; (400-500) $100-$170; (500-600) $106-$128; (600-700) $103-$124; (700 and up) $94-$120.
Packer cows: (600-800) $10-$32; (800 and up) $33-$49; packer bulls, (800 and up) $48-$75.
