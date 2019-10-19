BEEVILLE
Oct. 11
Cattle on hand: 702
Sheep and goats: 7; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $118-$162; (300-400) $111-$161; (400-500) $100-$149; (500-600) $98-$135; (600-700) $93-$127; and (700-800) $90-$123.
Heifers: (200-300) $109-$160; (300-400) $104-$207; (400-500) $107-$140; (500-600) $90-$175; (600-700) $88-$160; and (700-800) $85-$109.
Slaughter cows: $38-$55; slaughter bulls, $58-$70; stocker cows, $44-$66; bred cows, $570-$875; pairs, $900-$1,525.
CUERO
Oct. 18
Cattle on hand: 2,085
Had 245 cows and 25 bulls. The packer market was down about $4. Usual seasonal slump as culling is going on across the country resulting in big jump in numbers coming to market.
The calf market this week has run into some health issues with the extreme weather shifts resulting in a more hesitant buying attitude. Result is mid-weight calves are off $3 to $4 from tops of last week. Heavier calves appear to not be as affected but are still off somewhat from previous week. Large difference between weaned and unweaned calves according to trade news.
Packer bulls: All weights, $74-$80.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$55; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 13 bred cows: $69-$99; pairs (four): $630 and $825.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $126-$160; (350-400) $125-$162; (400-450) $122-$142; (450-500) $118-$142; (500-550) $113-$126; (550-600) $112-$126; (600-700) $114-$126; (700-800) $113-$127.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (300-350) $134-$150; (350-400) $124-$160; (400-450) $118-$141; (450-500) $128-$146; (500-550) $119-$127; (550-600) $114-$120; (600-700) $111-$117; (over 700) $105-$111.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (250-300) $109-$125; (300-350) $110-$130; (350-400) $107-$120; (400-450) $107-$132; (450-500) $108-$123; (500-550) $102-$120; (550-600) $107-$124; (600-700) $108-$119; (over 700) $115-$127.
EDNA
Oct. 14
Receipts: 1,391
Steers: (200-300) $125-$172; (300-400) $135-$168; (400-500) $128-$157; (500-600) $118-$142; (600-700) $114-$131; and (700 and up) $104-$134.
Heifers: (200-300) $126-$182; (300-400) $121-$172; (400-500) $115-$154; (500-600) $113-$154; (600-700) $110-$148; (700 and up) $92-$116.
Packer cows: (600-800) $14-$42; and (800 and up) $43-$57. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $53-$81.
EL CAMPO
Oct. 15
Receipts: 1,020
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 lower. Cows and bulls were steady to $3 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $160-$188; (200-300) $139-$175; (300-400) $138-$180; (400-500) $136-$163; (500-600) $123-$153; (over 600) $112-$129.
Heifers: (under 200) $142-$175; (200-300) $140-$170; (300-400) $119-$145; (400-500) $118-$160; (500-600) $113-$125; (over 600) $112-$125.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $50-$58; lower dressing, $36-$44; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$90; low dressing, $60-$74.
Replacement cows: pairs, $825-$1,000.
GONZALES
Oct. 12
Receipts: 1,443 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 lower. Less quality and plainer calves and yearling sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $165-$170; (300-400) $158-$163; (400-500) $126-$145; (500-600) $123-$125; (600-700) $122-$124; (700-800) $120-$126.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $141-$165; (300-400) $127-$138; (400-500) $123-$125; (500-600) $115-$120; and (600-700) $109-$112.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$53; cutters, $55-$58; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $52-$56.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $77-$81; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$74. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 15
Cattle on Hand: 2,369
Week ago: 2,759; Year ago: 695
Compared to last week: The market this week was lower. Better quality classes of calves sold steady to $2 lower on the steer and bull classes and $2 to $5 lower on the heifer classes. No. 2 and plainer kinds getting harder to move with more on offer.
Packer cows sold steady to $1 lower on about 325 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $45-$57; utility and fat cows, $44-$55; light weight canner cows, $32-$45.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $74-$81; utility and cutter bulls, $67-$75; light weight canner bulls, $58-$72.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$200; (200-300) $148-$175; (300-400) $132-$170; (400-500) $127-$164; (500-600) $115-$142; (600-700) $112-$130; (700-800) $110-$125.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $130-$176; (200-300) $122-$141; (300-400) $116-$138; (400-500) $112-$130; (500-600) $110-$126; (600-700) $108-$122; (700-800) $100-$118.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$170.
Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $700-$850; medium $550-$700; cows and calf pairs: good $1,000-$1,125; medium $825-$1,000.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 12
Cattle on hand: 801
Market was strong on most calves. Packers softer.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$175; (300-400) $150-$180; (400-500) $135-$168; (500-600) $130-$145; (600-700) $125-$132; (700 and up) $120-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$160; (300-400) $125-$150; (400-500) $120-$150; (500-600) $115-$140; (600-700) $110-$125; (700 and up) $105-$115.
Long bull yearling, $95-$115; long heifer yearling, $90-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,075, Pairs $1,050-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $52-$60, No. 2 $38-$47, and Bulls $68-$78.
Goats and other (per head): 52 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$115; (50-100) $135-$300. Nannies: $125-$165. Billies: $170-$285. Sheep: $90-$125. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $150-$285.
KARNES COUNTY
Information not available.
NIXON
Oct. 14
Volume: 1,833 cows: 232; bulls: 28
Steers: (200-300) $121-$178; (300-400) $128-$178; (400-500) $124-$173; (500-600) $113-$136; (600-700) $107-$135; (700-800) $100-$129.
Heifers: (200-300) $95-$136; (300-400) $113-$163; (400-500) $107-$160; (500-600) $102-$129; (600-700) $98-$140; (700-800) $95-$125.
Slaughter cows: $29-$52; slaughter bulls, $60-$80; stocker cows, $650-$1,000; pairs, $800-$1,200.
WHARTON
Oct. 16
Receipts: 1,570
Steers: (200-300) $123-$188; (300-400) $130-$164; (400-500) $129-$162; (500-600) $123-$140; (600-700) $117-$129; (700 and up) $107-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $102-$170; (300-400) $119-$163; (400-500) $114-$139; (500-600) $109-$127; (600-700) $109-$127; (700 and up) $97-$122.
Stocker cows: $540-$800.
Packer cows: (600-800) $10-$34; (800 and up) $33-$47; packer bulls, (800 and up) $46-$80.
