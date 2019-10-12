BEEVILLE
Oct. 4
Cattle on hand: 515
Sheep and goats: 13
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $121-$160; (300-400) $121-$155; (400-500) $110-$149; (500-600) $102-$137; (600-700) $95-$132; and (700-800) $87-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $104-$123; (300-400) $100-$139; (400-500) $106-$129; (500-600) $90-$130; (600-700) $89-$123; and (700-800) $82-$111.
Slaughter cows: $39-$51; slaughter bulls, $60-$76; stocker cows, $47-$67; bred cows, $410-$800; pairs, $500-$795.
CUERO
Oct. 11
Cattle on hand: 1,481
Had 128 cows and 21 bulls. The packer market was a little stronger across the board. Stronger demand and continued low numbers coming to market makes for higher prices.
The calf market continued this week with the same steady trends we have been seeing. The mid-to-heavy weight steers were a solid $1 to $2 higher. Thinner heifers and the plainer type calves were once again discounted, showing to be $1 to $2 off. Overall, a good solid market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $79-$84.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$57; light and weak, $28-$42.
Palpated: 5 bred cows: $66-$70; pairs (three): $750-$900.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $105; (250-299) $140; (300-350) $144-$158; (350-400) $128-$148; (400-450) $135-$146; (450-500) $130-$146; (500-550) $129-$138; (550-600) $124-$133; (600-700) $122-$131; (700-800) $123-$133.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $135-$162; (250-300) $146-$164; (300-350) $146-$160; (350-400) $140-$156; (400-450) $145-$155; (450-500) $125-$144; (500-550) $126-$135; (550-600) $116-$130; (600-700) $113-$130; (over 700) $117-$121.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $125-$136; (200-250) $125; (250-300) $124-$134; (300-350) $126-$137; (350-400) $116-$136; (400-450) $120-$130; (450-500) $116-$128; (500-550) $115-$132; (550-600) $113-$132; (600-700) $110-$128; (over 700) $111-$115.
EDNA
Oct. 7
Receipts: 1,602
Steers: (200-300) $130-$196; (300-400) $135-$170; (400-500) $125-$158; (500-600) $117-$140; (600-700) $111-$130; and (700 and up) $102-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $122-$188; (300-400) $122-$195; (400-500) $117-$147; (500-600) $111-$135; (600-700) $106-$126; (700 and up) $92-$115.
Stocker pairs: $830-$1,000.
Packer cows: (600-800) $17-$44; and (800 and up) $45-$59. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $85.
EL CAMPO
Oct. 8
Receipts: 1,079
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $1 higher. Cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $162-$190; (200-300) $153-$193; (300-400) $140-$183; (400-500) $138-$170; (500-600) $126-$148; (over 600) $117-$133.
Heifers: (under 200) $130-$170; (200-300) $138-$163; (300-400) $128-$150; (400-500) $119-$158; (500-600) $114-$129; (over 600) $112-$120.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $52-$64; lower dressing, $38-$465 thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $72-$81; low dressing, $60-$70.
Replacement cows: bred, $80-$95.
GONZALES
Oct. 5
Receipts: 1,080 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to a weaker undertone. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $1 to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $165-$170; (300-400) $160-$163; (400-500) $122-$155; (500-600) $118-$125; (600-700) $120-$124; (700-800) $118-$126.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $141-$165; (300-400) $132-$138; (400-500) $114-$125; (500-600) $110-$115; and (600-700) $109-$112.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$53; cutters, $55-$62; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $52-$55.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $77-$81; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$74. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 8
Cattle on Hand: 2,759
Week ago: 2,232; Year ago: 2,058
Compared to last week: The market was higher this week. Better quality classes of calves sold $2 to $4 higher in the heavier weight brackets and $3 to $6 higher in the lighter weight classes. No. 2 and plainer types continue severely discounted. Demand much improved but not at levels needed by producers.
Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on about 300 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $45-$59; utility and fat cows, $46-$58; light-weight canner cows, $30-$45; poor and weak cows, $15-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $77-$85; utility and cutter bulls, $70-$77; light-weight canner bulls, $60-$70.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$200; (200-300) $148-$172.50; (300-400) $136-$180; (400-500) $127-$170; (500-600) $115-$146; (600-700) $115-$137;(700-800) $110-$130.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $140-$187.50; (200-300) $162-$150; (300-400) $116-$146; (400-500) $115-$140; (500-600) $112-$126; (600-700) $110-$124; (700-800) $100-$118.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $130-$160.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 5
Cattle on hand: 812
Market was strong on most calves. Packers softer.
Steers: (200-300) $130-$175; (300-400) $140-$165; (400-500) $135-$165; (500-600) $130-$145; (600-700) $125-$145; (700 and up) $120-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$140; (300-400) $125-$145; (400-500) $120-$145; (500-600) $120-$132; (600-700) $115-$125; (700 and up) $125-$115.
Long bull yearling: $100-$120; long heifer yearling, $90-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,150, pairs $1,100-$1,250; packer cows: No. 1 $52-$58; No. 2 $36-$45, and bulls $68-$78.
Goats and other (per head): 74 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$115; (50-100) $125-$175. Nannies: $125-$165. Billies: $170-$285. Sheep: $90-$125. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $150-$285.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 10
Cattle on hand: 1,021. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $147-$175; (300-400) $151-$172; (400-500) $131-$156; (500-600) $123-$141; (600-700) $116-$131; (700-800) $118-$131.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $134-$157; (300-400) $128-$157; (400-500) $121-$144; (500-600) $108-$125; (600-700) $106-$123; (700-800) $107-$125.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $650-$800; plain, $525-$600.
Packer cows: High $50-$55; medium $36-$44; low, $18-$25.
Packer bulls: High $70-$75; medium $60-$65.
NIXON
Oct. 7
Volume: 1,833; cows: 258; bulls: 16
Steers: (200-300) $135-$175; (300-400) $130-$172; (400-500) $122-$155; (500-600) $113-$138; (600-700) $111-$135; (700-800) $108-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $112-$143; (300-400) $111-$139; (400-500) $109-$170; (500-600) $103-$138; (600-700) $101-$127; (700-800) $92-$114.
Slaughter cows: $20-$60; slaughter bulls, $77-$80; stocker cows, $500-$1,000; pairs, $400-$1,590.
WHARTON
Oct. 9
Receipts: 1,364
Steers: (200-300) $129-$190; (300-400) $130-$165; (400-500) $127-$160; (500-600) $120-$141; (600-700) $114-$133; (700 and up) $107-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $115-$260; (300-400) $119-$154; (400-500) $114-$155; (500-600) $110-$139; (600-700) $111-$131; (700 and up) $101-$133.
Stocker cows: $550-$900.
Packer cows: (600-800) $15-$39; (800 and up) $40-$51; packer bulls, (800 and up) $52-$75.
