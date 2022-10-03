BEEVILLE
Sept. 30
Cattle on hand: 250
Sheep and goats: 0; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, strong.
Steers: (200-300) $118-$218; (300-400) $120-$185; (400-500) $129-$184; (500-600) $114-$159; (600-700) $114-$155; and (700-800) $117-$157.
Heifers: (200-300) $115-$210; (300-400) $110-$160; (400-500) $114-$151; (500-600) $115-$150; (600-700) $117-$140; and (700-800) $108-$136.
Slaughter cows: $31-$78; slaughter bulls, $80-$95; pairs, $810; horses, $225.
CUERO
Sept. 30
Cattle on hand: 1,561
Had 156 cows and 20 bulls Friday. The packer market was slightly lower. Both packer cows and bulls tops were $1 to $2.
The calf market is lower with last week’s levels with some instances of tops being $3 to $5 higher on steers. Economic concerns, as well as no grass due to drought, combined with high corn prices is weighing heavily on the market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$107.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $58-$79; light and weak, $25-$55.
Palpated: 15 bred cows: $70-$87.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $1-$170; (200-249) $200-$222; (250-299) $198-$208; (300-350) $158-$194; (350-400) $161-$200; (400-450) $157-$180; (450-500) $150-$173; (500-550) $151-$168; (550-600) $140-$160; (600-700) $148-$163; (700-800) $144-$152.
Bull calves: (average-high) (under 250) $148-$166; (250-300) $185-$204; (300-350) $164-$202; (350-400) $165-$190; (400-450) $155-$180; (450-500) $153-$172; (500-600) $148-$160; (550-600) $148-$155; (600-700) $142-$152; (over 700) $135-$146.
Heifer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $160-$208; (200-250) $112-$165; (250-300) $140-$167; (300-350) $143-$192; (350-400) $149-$170; (400-450) $146-$172; (450-500) $147-$212; (500-550) $145-$158; (550-600) $143-$180; (600-700) $134-$174; (over 700) $134-$147.
GONZALES
Oct. 1
Receipts: 1,827 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Calves and yearlings sold fully steady to $8 to $15 cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 cheaper.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $175-$185; (300-400) $170-$174; (400-500) $155-$165; (500-600) $140-$150; (600-700) $135-$137; (700-800) $130-$133.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $85-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$175; (300-400) $155-$165; (400-500) $145-$150; (500-600) $138-$143; and (600-700) $132-$135.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$70; cutters, $74-$79; canners, $32-$52; high yielding fat cows, $71-$74.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $96-$100; light weights and medium quality bulls, $86-$94. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $850-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 1
Cattle on hand: 346
Market was lower on quality calves. Packers lower.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$200; (300-400) $175-$200; (400-500) $170-$205; (500-600) $154-$180; (600-700) $148-$160; (700 and up) $145-$153.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$175; (300-400) $153-$183; (400-500) $148-$163; (500-600) $146-$180; (600-700) $141-$159; (700 and up) $128-$140.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $74-$81, No. 2 $50-$70, and Bulls $90-$99.
Sheep and goats on hand: 124
Kid goats: (25-50) $110-$125; (50-100) $160-$210. Nannies: $150-$210. Billies: $250-$375. Sheep: $125-$175. Lambs: $160-$200. Rams: $250-$275.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 29
Cattle on hand: 793. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $174-$230; (300-400) $170-$220; (400-500) $163-$185; (500-600) $152-$181; (600-700) $152-$159; (700-800) $151-$157.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $156-$168; (300-400) $153-$170; (400-500) $149-$165; (500-600) $148-$163; (600-700) $141-$153; (700-800) $135-$157.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,010.
Packer cows: High $94-$100; medium $84-$90
Packer bulls: High $75-$81; medium $61-$68; low $20-$32