BEEVILLE
Sept. 27
Cattle on hand: 343
Sheep and goats: 23; horses: 3
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.
Steers: (200-300) $132-$187; (300-400) $104-$166; (400-500) $100-$146; (500-600) $95-$134; (600-700) $94-$126; and (700-800) $96-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $104-$135; (300-400) $93-$131; (400-500) $92-$134; (500-600) $90-$118; (600-700) $87-$111; and (700-800) $85-$107.
Slaughter cows: $40-$61; slaughter bulls, $59-$82; stocker cows, $42-$89; bred cows, $510-$1,000; pairs, $810-$1,000; horses, $110-$250.
CUERO
Oct. 4
Cattle on hand: 1,412
Had 165 cows and 11 bulls. The packer market continues to trade at the same level as last several weeks. Strong demand coupled with small supplies makes for a strong market.
The calf market maintained the gains from last week and in some classes there were some new highs. Good quality steers above 500 pounds were as much as $4 higher on the top end. Bigger heifers were a little weaker by $1 to $2 as well as the usual plainer types and bulls. Overall a good market once again.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$76.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$59; light and weak, $28-$42.
Palpated: 27 bred cows: $66-$80.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $131-$170; (300-350) $141-$160; (350-400) $124-$159; (400-450) $135-$158; (450-500) $134-$152; (500-550) $129-$140; (550-600) $127-$135; (600-700) $125-$134; (700-800) $126-$131.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $117-$160; (250-300) $140-$165; (300-350) $150-$164; (350-400) $129-$156; (400-450) $126-$146; (450-500) $124-$139; (500-550) $119-$133; (550-600) $118-$123; (600-700) $115-$125; (over 700) $119-$121.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $150-$200; (200-250) $132-$148; (250-300) $125-$142; (300-350) $117-$139; (350-400) $122-$132; (400-450) $117-$147; (450-500) $117-$123; (500-550) $111-$141; (550-600) $112-$117; (600-700) $111-$119; (over 700) $104-$112.
EDNA
Sept. 30
Receipts: 874
Steers: (200-300) $134-$180; (300-400) $128-$155; (400-500) $124-$138; (500-600) $118-$132; (600-700) $110-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$190; (300-400) $125-$144; (400-500) $117-$145; (500-600) $114-$188; (600-700) $115-$132; (700 and up) $91-$115.
Stocker cows: $400-$850; pairs, $875-$1,100.
Packer cows: (600-800) $13-$45; and (800 and up) $46-$59. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $54-$80.
EL CAMPO
Oct. 1
Receipts: 922
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $1 higher. Cows and bulls were steady.
Steers: (under 200) $158-$190; (200-300) $154-$188; (300-400) $138-$183; (400-500) $134-$160; (500-600) $124-$140; (over 600) $120-$131.
Heifers: (under 200) $140-$175; (200-300) $134-$160; (300-400) $128-$158; (400-500) $120-$146; (500-600) $151-$129; (over 600) $114-$132.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $52-$60; lower dressing, $38-$44; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$82; low dressing, $60-$70.
GONZALES
Sept. 28
Receipts: 1,504 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady except lighter ones. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $165-$170; (300-400) $158-$163; (400-500) $130-$155; (500-600) $128-$131; (600-700) $125-$127; (700-800) $118-$122.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $141-$165; (300-400) $132-$138; (400-500) $123-$128; (500-600) $118-$122; and (600-700) $114-$116.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$53; cutters, $55-$57; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $48-$52.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $77-$84; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$74. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
HALLETTSVILLE
Oct. 1
Cattle on Hand: 2,232
Week ago: 1,876; Year ago: 2,050
Compared to last week: The market this week was lower. Better quality classes of calves sold steady to $3 lower on the heavy weights and $2 to $5 lower on the lighter weights. No. 2 and plainer kinds are severely discounted.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2 lower on about 225 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $45-$59; utility and fat cows, $46-$58; light weight canner cows, $30-$45; poor and weak cows, $15-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $76-$80; utility and cutter bulls, $68-$75; light weight canner bulls, $60-$68.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $170-$210; (200-300) $152-$177.50; (300-400) $134-$170; (400-500) $124-$167.50; (500-600) $110-$142; (600-700) $112-$129; (700-800) $105-$125.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $135-$166; (200-300) $122-$148; (300-400) $115-$145; (400-500) $112-$138; (500-600) $110-$126; (600-700) $110-$118; (700-800) $100-$112.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $140-$225.
Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $850-$1,050; medium $575-$825; cows and calf pairs: good $900-$1,150; medium $675-$925.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 28
Cattle on hand: 660
Market was steady on most calves. Packers softer.
Steers: (200-300) $130-$175; (300-400) $140-$180; (400-500) $135-$158; (500-600) $128-$140; (600-700) $125-$135; (700 and up) $120-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$140; (300-400) $125-$145; (400-500) $120-$145; (500-600) $125-$150; (600-700) $115-$125; (700 and up) $110-$116.
Long bull yearling, $100-$120; long heifer yearling, $95-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$1,050, Pairs $1,025-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $52-$58, No. 2 $44-$48, and Bulls $65-$77.
Goats and other (per head): 88 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$115; (50-100) $125-$175. Nannies: $125-$165. Billies: $170-$285. Sheep: $90-$125. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $150-$285.
KARNES COUNTY
Oct. 3
Cattle on hand: 816. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $157-$182; (300-400) $145-$177.50; (400-500) $131-$160; (500-600) $118-$137; (600-700) $117-$130; (700-800) $114-$127.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $140-$180; (300-400) $124-$160; (400-500) $116-$159; (500-600) $108-$130; (600-700) $102-$133; (700-800) $102-$111.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $935-$1,075; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,900-$2,600; plain, $750-$1,000.
Packer cows: High $50-$55; medium $41-$46; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: High $72-$78; medium $60-$65.
NIXON
Sept. 30
Volume: 1,425; cows: 185; bulls: 18
Steers: (200-300) $130-$174; (300-400) $130-$172; (400-500) $122-$170; (500-600) $113-$195; (600-700) $107-$133; (700-800) $104-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $112-$200; (300-400) $110-$180; (400-500) $107-$144; (500-600) $102-$139; (600-700) $100-$129; (700-800) $$91-$110.
Slaughter cows: $25-$63; slaughter bulls, $64-$80; stocker cows, $650-$1,050; pairs, $480-$1,260.
WHARTON
Oct. 2
Receipts: 1,362
Steers: (200-300) $134-$186; (300-400) $134-$168; (400-500) $126-$164; (500-600) $119-$140; (600-700) $115-$130; (700 and up) $113-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $122-$182; (300-400) $118-$180; (400-500) $118-$153; (500-600) $113-$130; (600-700) $112-$129; (700 and up) $97-$120.
Stocker cows: $300-$950.
Packer cows: (600-800) $18-$44; (800 and up) $45-$59; packer bulls, (800 and up) $51-$80.
