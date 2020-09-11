KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 10
Cattle on hand: 421. Market was stronger compared to last week. Packers were steady.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $161-$177; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $134-$161; (500-600) $125-$149; (600-700) $123-$132; (700-800) $115-$122.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $151-$170; (300-400) $134-$176; (400-500) $124-$155; (500-600) $116-$131; (600-700) $101-$110; (700-800) $102-$110.
Stocker pairs: good, $1,225-$1,410; plain, $925-$1,110.
Packer cows: High $62-$67; medium $47-$52; low, $28-$34.
Packer bulls: High $85-$90.50; medium $73-$77.
BEEVILLE
Sept. 11
Cattle on hand: 170
Sheep and goats: 8
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active. We had a short sale but the trend was $8 to $10 higher.
Steers: (200-300) $147-$107; (300-400) $124-$162; (400-500) $122-$157; (500-600) $112-$146; (600-700) $99-$134; and (700-800) $87-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$154; (300-400) $116-$132; (400-500) $115-$133; (500-600) $115-$131; (600-700) $100-$130; and (700-800) $91-$119.
Slaughter cows: $36-$67; slaughter bulls, $65-$84; stocker cows, $52-$69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.