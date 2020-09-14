CUERO
Sept. 11
Cattle on hand: 1,603
Had 140 cows and 17 bulls Friday. The packer market was a little weaker. Small receipts but still had the seasonal break in prices. Tops on both bulls and cows were off $2.
The calf market was up an average of over $7.50 as the overall quality was much improved and the market very dynamic. Good demand across the board.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$88.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$63; light and weak, $21-$37.
Palpated: 6 bred cows: $75-$94. Pairs (one), $1,150.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $144-$170; (300-350) $140-$175; (350-400) $141-$189; (400-450) $143-$180; (450-500) $134-$178; (500-550) $126-$150; (550-600) $129-$140; (600-700) $120-$133; (700-800) $111-$128.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $129-$182.50; (250-300) $126-$170; (300-350) $129-$190; (350-400) $131-$190; (400-450) $139-$184; (450-500) $123-$168; (500-600) $120-$150; (550-600) $119-$135; (600-700) $113-$129; (over 700) $111-$123.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $94-$120; (200-250) $111-$130; (250-300) $127-$187.50; (300-350) $118-$184; (350-400) $118-$130; (400-450) $113-$136; (450-500) $116-$133; (500-550) $117-$212.50; (550-600) $117-$187.50; (600-700) $114-$135; (over 700) $98-$118.
GONZALES
Sept. 12
Receipts: 1,478 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $1 to $2 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $180-$210; (300-400) $170-$178; (400-500) $143-$165; (500-600) $135-$137; (600-700) $125-$128; (700-800) $115-$121.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $143-$175; (300-400) $134-$142; (400-500) $124-$128; (500-600) $120-$123; and (600-700) $115-$118.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$50; cutters, $48-$57; canners, $30-$43; low yielding fat cows, $48-$63.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $78-$89; light weights and medium quality bulls, $73-$77. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 12
Cattle on hand: 790
Market was stronger on calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$165; (300-400) $145-$185; (400-500) $140-$165; (500-600) $132-$145; (600-700) $128-$145; (700 and up) $120-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$175; (300-400) $125-$150; (400-500) $128-$165; (500-600) $120-$155; (600-700) $115-$128; (700 and up) $90-$125.
Long bull yearling: $112-$120; Long heifer yearling: $88-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,075, Pairs $1,000-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $56-$68, No. 2 $44-$52, and Bulls $83-$91.
Goats and other (per head): 115 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $105-$140; (50-100) $150-$290. Nannies: $165-$230. Billies: $175-$240. Sheep: $115-$180. Lambs: $55-$115. Rams: $250-$390.
