BEEVILLE
Sept. 16
Cattle on hand: 404
Sheep and goats: 5; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $167-$230; (300-400) $157-$220; (400-500) $143-$213; (500-600) $132-$173; (600-700) $132-$166; and (700-800) $121-$155.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$195; (300-400) $129-$165; (400-500) $138-$230; (500-600) $124-$193; (600-700) $121-$150; and (700-800) $113-$141.
Slaughter cows: $36-$86; slaughter bulls, $41-$103; stocker cows, $95-$119; pairs, $1,400.
CUERO
Sept. 16
Cattle on hand: 1,629
Had 228 cows and 24 bulls Friday. The packer market was $2 to $3 cheaper. Overall, it was an active market, just at a lower level.
The calf market showed to be $2 off. Even with the average drop in prices, there was still an increase of over $42 per head on 76 pounds more weight. Still a solid market, with strong demand across the board.
Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$119.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $65-$86; light and weak, $37-$60.
Palpated: 8 bred cows: $75-$119. Pairs: 2 pairs: $600-$1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $150-$200; (200-249) $212-$226; (250-299) $188-$236; (300-350) $179-$214; (350-400) $169-$226; (400-450) $165-$200; (450-500) $166-$200; (500-550) $170-$196; (550-600) $162-$178; (600-700) $155-$176; (700-800) $152-$166.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $170-$238; (250-300) $199-$237.50; (300-350) $184-$220; (350-400) $179-$224; (400-450) $169-$226; (450-500) $163-$191; (500-600) $165-$194; (550-600) $159-$177; (600-700) $154-$170; (over 700) $148-$163.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $174; (200-250) $160-$196; (250-300) $171-$236; (300-350) $167-$210; (350-400) $158-$180; (400-450) $160-$190; (450-500) $152-$166; (500-550) $156-$192; (550-600) $154-$176; (600-700) $160-$166; (over 700) $132-$168.
GONZALES
Sept. 17
Receipts: 1,083 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $240-$245; (300-400) $217-$235; (400-500) $193-$200; (500-600) $185-$188; (600-700) $165-$181; (700-800) $148-$160.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $195-$198; (300-400) $175-$185; (400-500) $167-$169; (500-600) $163-$166; and (600-700) $136-$158.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $58-$72; cutters, $80-$88; canners, $32-$54; high yielding fat cows, $75-$81.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$112; light weights and medium quality bulls, $86-$95. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $850-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 17
Cattle on hand: 490
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packer cows were steady.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$215; (300-400) $182-$225; (400-500) $182-$210; (500-600) $170-$198; (600-700) $160-$180; (700 and up) $150-$162.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$190; (300-400) $152-$190; (400-500) $155-$175; (500-600) $150-$165; (600-700) $145-$162; (700 and up) $120-$145.
Long bull yearling: $130-$140; Long heifer yearling: $90-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,150, Pairs $1,000-$1,000; Packer cows: No. 1 $72-$86, No. 2 $45-$65, and Bulls $86-$96.
Goats and other (per head): 183 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$155; (50-100) $160-$265. Nannies: $170-$230. Billies: $220-$325. Sheep: $125-$185. Lambs: $160-$220. Rams: $250-$375.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 15
Cattle on hand: 592. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $157-$215; (300-400) $183-$240; (400-500) $173-$221; (500-600) $158-$189; (600-700) $155-$170; (700-800) $147-$160.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $153-$191; (300-400) $161-$210; (400-500) $159-$186; (500-600) $148-$172; (600-700) $137-$151; (700-800) $120-$143.
Stocker pairs: good, $1,090.
Packer cows: High $85-$90; medium $68-$75; low, $20-$32.
Packer bulls: High $96-$102; medium $85-$92.