BEEVILLE
Sept. 17
Cattle on hand: 304
Sheep and goats: 10; horses: 4
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $119-$180; (300-400) $128-$185; (400-500) $126-$174; (500-600) $108-$148; (600-700) $109-$135; and (700-800) $101-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $119-$148; (300-400) $113-$158; (400-500) $106-$159; (500-600) $109-$136; (600-700) $110-$133; and (700-800) $95-$117.14
Slaughter cows: $30-$72; slaughter bulls, $81-$93; stocker cows, $75-$114; bred cows, $570-$95; horses, $400-$460.
CUERO
Sept. 17
Cattle on hand: 1,620
Had 128 cows and 20 bulls Friday. The packer market had a little softer tone to it, as we are in the fall time frame. Despite that, the tops were the same as last week. Numbers are increasing causing the normal flux of numbers to weight on the market.
The calf market was active, just at a lower level. Good No. 1 type calves were $1 to $2 off, while No. 2 type calves were discounted $3 to $5. Larger numbers coming into fall, with the futures being off this week contributed to the drop in the market. Overall, still a solid market on good quality calves.
Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$74; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 10 bred cows: $75-$90. Pairs (10), $1,025-$1,150.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $147-$175; (250-299) $155-$206; (300-350) $156-$200; (350-400) $159-$222; (400-450) $154-$222; (450-500) $138-$180; (500-550) $138-$168; (550-600) $139-$156; (600-700) $132-$149; (700-800) $122-$141.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $165-$200; (250-300) $179-$216; (300-350) $153-$212; (350-400) $165-$206; (400-450) $150-$192; (450-500) $134-$200; (500-600) $133-$166; (550-600) $131-$151; (600-700) $126-$143; (over 700) $123-$135.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $145-$165; (200-250) $129-$164; (250-300) $145-$164; (300-350) $138-$170; (350-400) $132-$176; (400-450) $132-$176; (450-500) $130-$151; (500-550) $126-$162; (550-600) $129-$148; (600-700) $126-$152; (over 700) $111-$148.
GONZALES
Sept. 18
Receipts: 1,309 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $4 to $7 lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $223-$225; (300-400) $190-$215; (400-500) $161-$182; (500-600) $139-$158; (600-700) $134-$137; (700-800) $126-$133.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $155-$175; (300-400) $147-$153; (400-500) $137-$142; (500-600) $130-$134; and (600-700) $120-$128.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$65; cutters, $69-$75; canners, $36-$48; low yielding fat cows, $62-$67.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $88-$97; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$86. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,400.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 18
Cattle on hand: 518
Market was strong on calves. Packers were steady and bulls were stout.
Steers: (200-300) $175-$215; (300-400) $170-$210; (400-500) $150-$205; (500-600) $138-$165; (600-700) $135-$150; (700 and up) $125-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $155-$185; (300-400) $145-$165; (400-500) $135-$165; (500-600) $135-$160; (600-700) $125-$140; (700 and up) $120-$125.
Long bull yearling: $118-$128; Long heifer yearling: $110-$122.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $925-$1,300, Pairs $1,200-$1,400; Packer cows: No. 1 $60-$72, No. 2 $45-$54, and Bulls $83-$92.
Goats and other (per head): 260 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$150; (50-100) $165-$300. Nannies: $180-$260. Billies: $255-$300. Sheep: $125-$280. Lambs: $115-$200. Rams: $315-$400.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 16
Cattle on hand: 757. Market was softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $181-$214; (300-400) $163-$201; (400-500) $138-$181; (500-600) $139-$168; (600-700) $123-$150; (700-800) $116-$131.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $123-$160; (300-400) $136-$156; (400-500) $131-$170; (500-600) $121-$144; (600-700) $122-$135; (700-800) $116-$124.
Packer cows: High $72-$77; medium $63-$68; low, $41-$47.
Packer bulls: High $90-$95; medium $81-$85.
