CUERO
Sept. 23
Cattle on hand: 1,247
Had 104 cows and 14 bulls Friday. The packer market was off another $3 to $4 this week. The continuous downturn of the packer market is the result of the larger number of cows being sent to slaughter.
The calf market was $2 to $3 lower, fairly well across the board. This is due to the overall negative economic outlook. There have been large numbers coming to market across the country, and we are just seeing a slight correction in the market. The demand is still high, just at a lower level.
Packer bulls: All weights, $87-$108.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $60-$81; light and weak, $25-$55.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $74-$90.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $122-$215; (300-350) $178-$208; (350-400) $173-$200; (400-450) $170-$206; (450-500) $162-$188; (500-550) $163-$184; (550-600) $159-$171; (600-700) $157-$169; (700-800) $152-$163.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $147-$210; (250-300) $157-$204; (300-350) $160-$208; (350-400) $153-$195; (400-450) $160-$212; (450-500) $160-$202; (500-600) $151-$173; (550-600) $151-$169; (600-700) $154-$162; (over 700) $140-$152.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $137-$178; (200-250) $125-$150; (250-300) $156-$176; (300-350) $162-$179; (350-400) $157-$177; (400-450) $152-$210; (450-500) $155-$220; (500-550) $154-$167; (550-600) $149-$164; (600-700) $150-$165; (over 700) $140-$162.
GONZALES
Sept. 24
Receipts: 1,221 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady, with lighter weight softer undertone. Less quality calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 cheaper.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $240-$245; (300-400) $215-$235; (400-500) $191-$200; (500-600) $180-$188; (600-700) $165-$181; (700-800) $148-$160.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $195-$198; (300-400) $175-$185; (400-500) $167-$169; (500-600) $163-$166; and (600-700) $136-$158.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $58-$72; cutters, $78-$83; canners, $32-$54; high yielding fat cows, $71-$78.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$109; light weights and medium quality bulls, $86-$95. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $850-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 24
Cattle on hand: 498
Market was strong and active on quality calves. Packer cows were steady.
Steers: (200-300) $170-$205; (300-400) $180-$205; (400-500) $180-$215; (500-600) $165-$204; (600-700) $156-$175; (700 and up) $148-$160.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$185; (300-400) $155-$180; (400-500) $155-$170; (500-600) $152-$165; (600-700) $145-$160; (700 and up) $130-$142.
Long bull yearling: $135-$145; Long heifer yearling: $90-$122.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $900-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $78-$100, No. 2 $50-$71, and Bulls $94-$105.
Goats and other (per head): 130 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$150; (50-100) $175-$275. Nannies: $165-$205. Billies: $250-$375. Sheep: $125-$185. Lambs: $160-$220. Rams: $325-$450.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 22
Cattle on hand: 518. Market was softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $188-$220; (300-400) $166-$215; (400-500) $160-$188; (500-600) $154-$179; (600-700) $139-$162; (700-800) $142-$155.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $153-$181; (300-400) $146-$180; (400-500) $147-$170; (500-600) $150-$170; (600-700) $137-$155; (700-800) $128-$144.
Packer cows: High $75-$82; medium $61-$68; low, $20-$32.
Packer bulls: High $96-$103; medium $85-$92.