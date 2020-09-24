EL CAMPO
Sept. 22
Steers: (under 200) $150-$200; (200-300) $160-$174; (300-400) $158-$175; (400-500) $142-$171; (500-600) $131-$151; (over 600) $124-$130.
Heifers: (under 200) $150-$180; (200-300) $137-$175; (300-400) $136-$144; (400-500) $128-$141; (500-600) $119-$137; (over 600) $113-$130.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $52-$65; lower dressing, $32-$47; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $76-$85; low dressing, $60-$70.
HALLETTSVILLE
Sept. 22
Cattle on Hand: 1,149
Week ago: 2,433; Year ago: 1,876
Compared to last week: Wonderful rainfall limited numbers but was much needed on pastures. The calf market was fully steady with very good demand especially on the No. 1 classes. A little winter grazing demand starting to pop up.
Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2 lower on about 100 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $51-$62; utility and fat cows, $47-$58; light weight canner cows, $37-$47; poor and weak cows, $30-$36.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $82-$85; utility and cutter bulls, $74-$81; light weight canner bulls, $63-$73.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $170-210; (200-300) $160-$200; (300-400) $148-$190; (400-500) $136-$185; (500-600) $128-$157.50; (600-700) $118-$137.50; (700-800) $110-$132.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$195; (200-300) $128-$162.50; (300-400) $124-$155; (400-500) $118-$152.50; (500-600) $115-$140; (600-700) $112-$131; (700-800) $95-$121.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$240.
