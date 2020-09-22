HALLETTSVILLE
Sept. 15
Cattle on Hand: 2,433
Week ago: 1,945; Year ago: 1,808
Compared to last week: The market this week was fully steady to a little stronger in all areas. No. 1 types continue to see best demand. Overall average was $2 higher. Very active sale overall.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2 lower on about 250 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $51-$64; utility and fat cows, $48-$59; light weight canner cows, $37-$48; poor and weak cows, $30-$38.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $84-$88; utility and cutter bulls, $75-$85; light weight canner bulls, $65-$75.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $170-$200; (200-300) $160-$205; (300-400) $148-$190; (400-500) $136-$180; (500-600) $126-$152.50; (600-700) $118-$1137.5; (700-800) $110-$135.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$195; (200-300) $120-$155; (300-400) $120-$152.50; (400-500) $118-$145; (500-600) $115-$140; (600-700) $110-$131; (700-800) $95-$123.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$240.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 19
Cattle on hand: 612
Market was strong on calves. Packers steady as well.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$175; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $140-$170; (500-600) $130-$150; (600-700) $128-$142; (700 and up) $120-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$150; (300-400) $125-$155; (400-500) $135-$160; (500-600) $122-$170; (600-700) $118-$125; (700 and up) $95-$140.
Long bull yearling: $115-$122; Long heifer yearling: $85-$105.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$950, Pairs $1,000-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $55-$64, No. 2 $42-$53, and Bulls $77-$89.
Goats and other (per head): 200 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $90-$130; (50-100) $125-$145. Nannies: $160-$200. Billies: $230-$300. Sheep: $115-$160. Lambs: $55-$115. Rams: $190-$375.
WHARTON
Sept. 16
Receipts: 1,392
Steers: (200-300) $170-$217; (300-400) $135-$188; (400-500) $132-$178; (500-600) $124-$146; (600-700) $118-$130; (700 and up) $107-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $166-$205; (300-400) $120-$150; (400-500) $119-$205; (500-600) $117-$143; (600-700) $113-$139; (700 and up) $102-$120.
Stocker cows: $740-$950.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$43; (800 and up) $44-$68; packer bulls, (800 and up) $57-$84.
