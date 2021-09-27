CUERO
Sept. 24
Cattle on hand: 2,027
Had 162 cows and 26 bulls Friday. The packer market remained fairly steady with last week, with thinner cows being slightly cheaper.
The calf market was lower. Dry weather combined with large fall numbers is causing usual seasonal fluctuations in the market. Good quality cattle are still selling well, just at lower levels.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$96.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$72; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 6 bred cows: $64-$72. Pairs (2 pairs): $950-$1,030.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $132-$186; (250-299) $112-$178; (300-350) $119-$135; (350-400) $140-$224; (400-450) $139-$185; (450-500) $125-$164; (500-550) $132-$160; (550-600) $132-$152; (600-700) $128-$151; (700-800) $121-$138.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $146-$200; (250-300) $136-$174; (300-350) $138-$204; (350-400) $142-$212; (400-450) $137-$212; (450-500) $131-$174; (500-600) $123-$150; (550-600) $124-$146; (600-700) $117-$149; (over 700) $113-$136.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $136-$200; (200-250) $128-$190; (250-300) $119-$150; (300-350) $114-$140; (350-400) $118-$142; (400-450) $123-$154; (450-500) $120-$170; (500-550) $118-$145; (550-600) $121-$168; (600-700) $118-$168; (over 700) $110-$132.
GONZALES
Sept. 25
Receipts: 1,448 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $4 to $5 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $4 to $8 lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $210-$225; (300-400) $195-$200; (400-500) $152-$185; (500-600) $140-$150; (600-700) $130-$137; (700-800) $122-$126.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $135-$145; (400-500) $130-$132; (500-600) $121-$127; and (600-700) $116-$119.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$64; cutters, $69-$73; canners, $36-$48; low yielding fat cows, $61-$66.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $87-$93; light weights and medium quality bulls, $81-$85. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 25
Cattle on hand: 820
Market was softer on calves. Packers were steady and bulls were strong.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$200; (300-400) $155-$180; (400-500) $140-$178; (500-600) $132-$150; (600-700) $128-$142; (700 and up) $118-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $145-$175; (300-400) $135-$160; (400-500) $130-$175; (500-600) $125-$175; (600-700) $115-$130; (700 and up) $105-$120.
Long bull yearling: $105-$118; Long heifer yearling: $95-$112.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$1,050, Pairs $1,100-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$68, No. 2 $44-$53, and Bulls $74-$89.
Goats and other (per head): 160 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$150; (50-100) $165-$300. Nannies: $175-$340. Billies: $310-$360. Sheep: $150-$220. Lambs: $125-$180. Rams: $260-$325.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 23
Cattle on hand: 1,224. Market was cheaper compared to last week. Packers were steady.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $173-$195; (300-400) $152-$203; (400-500) $139-$195; (500-600) $129-$158; (600-700) $126-$149; (700-800) $122-$137.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $112-$150; (300-400) $128-$184; (400-500) $128-$168; (500-600) $122-$170; (600-700) $117-$150; (700-800) $113-$128.
Packer cows: High $70-$75; medium $61-$66; low, $41-$47.
Packer bulls: High $89-$92.50; medium $81-$85.
