EL CAMPO
Sept. 29
Receipts: 959
Steers: (under 200) $200-$240; (200-300) $158-$198; (300-400) $153-$188; (400-500) $141-$183; (500-600) $127-$153; (over 600) $119-$138.
Heifers: (under 200) $190-$235; (200-300) $146-$165; (300-400) $135-$165; (400-500) $126-$153; (500-600) $116-$138; (over 600) $110-$123.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $48-$60; lower dressing, $28-$38; thin, $18-$25.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$80; low dressing, $60-$70.
HALLETTSVILLE
Sept. 29
Cattle on Hand: 2,557
Week ago: 1,149; Year ago: 2,232
Compared to last week: The calf market continued its good run. All better quality classes sold fully steady and to very good demand. No. 2 and plainer kinds continue to lag.
Packer cows and bulls sold $3 to $4 lower. Thin light weight cows sold $4 to $6 lower. Run consisted of about 225 head of packer cattle.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $47-$57; utility and fat cows, $45-$54; light weight canner cows, $30-$44; poor and weak cows, $20-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $81-$85; utility and cutter bulls, $73-$80; light weight canner bulls, $60-$72.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$205; (200-300) $160-$195; (300-400) $152.50-$190; (400-500) $135-$185; (500-600) $128-$160; (600-700) $118-$142.50; (700-800) $112-$135.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$195; (200-300) $130-$167.50; (300-400) $125-$157.50; (400-500) $122.50-$150; (500-600) $115-$142.50; (600-700) $110-$132; (700-800) $95-$122.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$200.
WHARTON
Sept. 30
Receipts: 1,624
Steers: (200-300) $10-$204; (300-400) $22-$202; (400-500) $30-$170; (500-600) $27-$152; (600-700) $5-$137; (700 and up) $37-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $2-$158; (300-400) $10-$174; (400-500) $38-$150; (500-600) $33-$150; (600-700) $97-$133; (700 and up) $64-$129.
Stocker cows: $450-$930; pairs, $930-$1,175.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$41; (800 and up) $42-$59; packer bulls, (800 and up) $51-$88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.