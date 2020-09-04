CUERO
Sept. 4
Cattle on hand: 1,034
Had 141 cows and 15 bulls. The packer market was steady to a little higher on the top end. Small receipts going into Labor Day weekend and holiday helped the market.
The calf market looked a lot weaker than it really was as some quality types were hard to find in today’s thin receipts due to the holiday weekend. The market was steady on heavier weights while middle weights were off as much as $6 to $10. Demand is good but buyers are very selective going into fall and winter conditions. Light receipts due to the holiday weekend resulted in not enough good calves to reflect the true market. All comments about today’s market were that it was steady.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$90.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$66 light and weak, $25-$39.
Palpated: 6 bred cows: $70-$84; pairs (two): $450-$950.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $122-$130; (350-400) $112-$170; (400-450) $123-$172; (450-500) $120-$156; (500-550) $120-$146; (550-600) $124-$135; (600-700) $123-$134; (700-800) $114-$125.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $106-$130; (250-300) $104-$150; (300-350) $129-$164; (350-400) $130-$180; (400-450) $125-$170; (450-500) $122-$154; (500-550) $119-$136; (550-600) $112-$143; (600-700) $111-$128; (over 700) $102-$121.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $84-$122; (200-250) $114-$130; (250-300) $85-$132; (300-350) $113-$133; (350-400) $108-$136; (400-450) $118-$150; (450-500) $112-$155; (500-550) $113-$140; (550-600) $113-$128; (600-700) $112-$123; (over 700) $100-$115.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 3
Cattle on hand: 604. Feeders were lower and packers were steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $158-$171; (300-400) $148-$165; (400-500) $134-$157; (500-600) $122-$137; (600-700) $114-$128; (700-800) $117-$127.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $142-$165; (300-400) $131-$147; (400-500) $120-$139; (500-600) $118-$139; (600-700) $109-$117; (700-800) $102-$110.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $925-$1,060; plain, $700-$850.
Packer cows: High $61-$66; medium $47-$52; low, $28-$34.
Packer bulls: High $80-$85; medium $73-$77.
