CUERO
Oct. 1
Cattle on hand: 998
Had 85 cows and 6 bulls Friday. The packer market remained fairly steady this week, with such a short supply due to rains throughout the area.
The calf market gained back most of what was lost last week. It was a solid market with the overall average being $5 higher. Optimism was seen in all classes, it was a good and active day.
Packer bulls: All weights, $71-$90.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$76; light and weak, $23-$45.
Palpated: 2 bred cows: $64-$76. Pairs: one pair: $1,300.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $112; (200-249) $110; (300-350) $149-$190; (350-400) $153-$178; (400-450) $150-$200; (450-500) $145-$186; (500-550) $135-$168; (550-600) $130-$150; (600-700) $131-$145; (700-800) $127-$135.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $155-$190; (250-300) $145-$180; (300-350) $151-$174; (350-400) $146-$172; (400-450) $145-$174; (450-500) $136-$170; (500-600) $124-$152; (550-600) $128-$145; (600-700) $124-$148; (over 700) $112-$131.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $132-$262; (200-250) $128-$136; (250-300) $128-$140; (300-350) $112-$146; (350-400) $126-$145; (400-450) $127-$140; (450-500) $125-$154; (500-550) $125-$151; (550-600) $124-$139; (600-700) $116-$143; (over 700) $111-$132.
GONZALES
Oct. 2
Receipts: 491 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $5 lower. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold $1 to $3 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $184-$210; (300-400) $172-$180; (400-500) $152-$168; (500-600) $137-$148; (600-700) $132-$137; (700-800) $122-$126.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $135-$145; (400-500) $135-$137; (500-600) $121-$129; and (600-700) $116-$119.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$61; cutters, $62-$66; canners, $36-$48; low yielding fat cows, $58-$62.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $86-$92; light weights and medium quality bulls, $81-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Oct. 2
Cattle on hand: 277
Market was stronger on calves. Packers were softer and bulls were stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$180; (300-400) $160-$175; (400-500) $140-$160; (500-600) $135-$150; (600-700) $130-$144; (700 and up) $125-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $150-$175; (300-400) $130-$155; (400-500) $125-$140; (500-600) $125-$140; (600-700) $120-$135; (700 and up) $105-$118.
Long bull yearling: $110-$120; Long heifer yearling: $95-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$950, Pairs $1,075-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $52-$67, No. 2 $42-$50, and Bulls $74-$88.
Goats and other (per head): 85 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$150; (50-100) $165-$300. Nannies: $175-$340. Billies: $310-$360. Sheep: $150-$220. Lambs: $125-$180. Rams: $260-$325.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 30
Cattle on hand: 358.
Market was cheaper compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $180-$215; (300-400) $163-$190; (400-500) $149-$171; (500-600) $124-$161; (600-700) $119-$134; (700-800) $115-$126.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $121-$184; (300-400) $133-$185; (400-500) $126-$139; (500-600) $111-$126; (600-700) $117-$125; (700-800) $116-$121.
Packer cows: High $62-$69; medium $51-$56; low, $36-$42.
