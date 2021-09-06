BEEVILLE
Sept. 3
Cattle On Hand: 294.
Sheep and goats: 3
Trend: steers and heifers: Steady / good.
Steers: (200-300), $1.32-$201; (300-400), $126-$191; (400-500), $112-$1,72; (500-600), $112 -$158; (600-700), $120 -$151; (700-800), $110 -$133.
Heifers: (200-300), $113-$176; (300-400), $116-$170; (400-500), $105-$147; (500-600), $103-$148; (600-700), $113-$135; (700-800), $89-$110.
Slaughter Cows: $30-$74.
Slaughter Bulls: $63-$90.
Stocker Cows: $55 — $84.
Bred Cows: $710- $1,100.
Pairs: $1,056.
CUERO
Sept. 3
Cattle on hand: 1,046
There were only 69 cows and 15 bulls. The market remained steady but again with such a small supply it looked as good as it has for the last several weeks.
The calf market was strong with demand for all classes across the board. It was a small run of calves ahead of Labor Day weekend. Most of the tops were off from $1-$3 but there were a number of steer classes that had new highs. Demand remains very strong. Good calves continue to sell well particularly the heavier weight steers.
Packer bulls: All weights, $76-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$73; light and weak, $28-$40.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $74-$80.
Pairs: 3: $850-$1,030
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200), None; (200-249) $150-$170; (250-299) $179-$208; (300-350) $149-$200; (350-400) $164-$206; (400-450) $161-$196; (450-500) $149-$186; (500-550) $147-$172; (550-600) $144-$156; (600-700) $139-$160; (700-800) $137-$145.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $142-$180; (250-300) $160-$202; (300-350) $167-$206; (350-400) $166-$214; (400-450) $147-$192; (450-500) $153-$180; (500-550) $144-$163; (550-600) $137-$150; (600-700) $128-$149; (over 700) $131-$137.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) None; (200-250) $128-$156; (250-300) $141-$160; (300-350) $144-$161; (350-400) $137-$160; (400-450) $137-$156; (450-500) $135-$178; (500-550) $134-$151; (550-600) $134-$176; (600-700) $132-$152; (over 700) $127-$136.
GONZALES
Sept. 4
Receipts this week: 907
Cattle compared to our last sale: Number 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $1-$2 lower.
Less quality calves and yearlings sold $2-$3 lower.
Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold steady,
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large-frame No. 1: (150-300), $210-$225; (300-400), $205-$212; (400-500), $165-$185; (500-600), $152-$160; (600-700), $145-$150; (700-800), $130-$138.
Bull yearlings: (700-900), $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large-frame No. 1: (150-300), $165-$175; (300-400), $159-$162; (400-500), $142-$158; (500-600), $139-$145; (600-700), $129-$136.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$68; cutters, $69-$75; Canners, $36-$50; high yielding fat cows, $64-$67.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 & 2, good heavy bulls, $88-$93; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$88.
Stockers cows: $600 to $1,025.
Pairs: $750 to $1,100.
