BEEVILLE
Sept. 9
Cattle on hand: 205
Sheep and goats: 13; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/high. Short run on cattle but the market was high.
Steers: (200-300) $171-$230; (300-400) $173-$215; (400-500) $165-$181; (500-600) $130-$175; (600-700) $113-$166; and (700-800) $109-$150.
Heifers: (200-300) $133-$178; (300-400) $147-$177; (400-500) $132-$170; (500-600) $121-$147; (600-700) $112-$146; and (700-800) $104-$131.
Slaughter cows: $40-$89; slaughter bulls, $35-$114; bred cows, $550-$950; pairs, $800-$1,200.
CUERO
Sept. 9
Cattle on hand: 1,360
Had 113 cows and 12 bulls Friday. Another small supply of cows and bulls, but the market continues to be strong. The market was a bit softer than last week, the top packer bull was $111 and the top cow was at $92.
The calf market was strong and steady with last week. There weren't as many new tops this week, but most classes were higher on average. It was a good up-beat market and another good day to be selling.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$111.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $62-$92; light and weak, $37-$60.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $80-$110. One pair: $1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $220; (250-299) $204-$230; (300-350) $200-$230; (350-400) $189-$226; (400-450) $178-$226; (450-500) $177-$202; (500-550) $171-$195; (550-600) $164-$185; (600-700) $164-$176; (700-800) $153-$166.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $165-$232.50; (250-300) $174-$242; (300-350) $209-$238; (350-400) $193-$232; (400-450) $191-$232; (450-500) $174-$204; (500-600) $172-$187; (550-600) $166-$184; (600-700) $154-$175; (over 700) $136-$160.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $141-$160; (200-250) $134-$164; (250-300) $147-$188; (300-350) $165-$188; (350-400) $159-$181; (400-450) $162-$228; (450-500) $156-$204; (500-550) $158-$192; (550-600) $155-$169; (600-700) $153-$182; (over 700) $145-$160.
GONZALES
Sept. 10
Receipts: 1,291 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to softer.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $240-$245; (300-400) $217-$235; (400-500) $193-$200; (500-600) $185-$188; (600-700) $165-$181; (700-800) $148-$160.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $195-$198; (300-400) $175-$185; (400-500) $167-$169; (500-600) $163-$166; and (600-700) $136-$158.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $58-$72; cutters, $80-$88; canners, $32-$54; high yielding fat cows, $75-$81.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$112; light weights and medium quality bulls, $86-$95. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $850-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 10
Cattle on hand: 395
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packer cows steady.
Steers: (200-300) $180-$230; (300-400) $190-$240; (400-500) $185-$225 (500-600) $175-$208; (600-700) $165-$180; (700 and up) $150-$165.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$155; (300-400) $160-$190; (400-500) $175-$210; (500-600) $165-$190; (600-700) $152-$170; (700 and up) $125-$140.
Long bull yearling: $130-$142; Long heifer yearling: $90-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$1,050; Packer cows: No. 1 $74-$88, No. 2 $45-$65, and Bulls $85-$95.
Goats and other (per head): 180 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$125; (50-100) $150-$300. Nannies: $170-$270. Billies: $280-$400. Sheep: $125-$185. Lambs: $160-$220. Rams: $195-$300.