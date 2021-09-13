BEEVILLE
Sept. 10
Cattle on hand: 540
Sheep and goats: 3; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $159-$205; (300-400) $147-$205; (400-500) $124-$173; (500-600) $120-$156; (600-700) $108-$147; and (700-800) $106-$134.
Heifers: (200-300) $108-$151; (300-400) $122-$190; (400-500) $118-$160; (500-600) $111-$150; (600-700) $108-$168; and (700-800) $100-$123.
Slaughter cows: $30-$73; slaughter bulls, $65-$70; pairs, $415-$860.
CUERO
Sept. 10
Cattle on hand: 1,512
Had 187 cows and 18 bulls Friday. The packer market remained steady with the past few weeks. As always, the price reflects the quality/condition on hand.
The calf market remained steady holding on to the last few weeks. The lighter classes were $2 to $3 higher on the tops. Good quality continues to sell well. Overall, a good solid market.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$97.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $59-$74; light and weak, $25-$40.
Palpated: 15 bred cows: $65-$86. Pairs (11): $1,275-$1,425
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $160; (300-350) $158-$214; (350-400) $158-$218; (400-450) $153-$200; (450-500) $145-$188; (500-550) $140-$172; (550-600) $139-$151; (600-700) $141-$155; (700-800) $136-$144.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $151-$222; (250-300) $181-$214; (300-350) $183-$218; (350-400) $168-$210; (400-450) $150-$204; (450-500) $144-$184; (500-600) $141-$160; (550-600) $137-$170; (600-700) $130-$146; (over 700) $128-$139.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $152-$185; (200-250) $156-$210; (250-300) $140-$160; (300-350) $156-$206; (350-400) $146-$200; (400-450) $135-$170; (450-500) $136-$182; (500-550) $135-$170; (550-600) $132-$158; (600-700) $134-$170; (over 700) $124-$150.
GONZALES
Sept. 11
Receipts: 1,415 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $223-$225; (300-400) $207-$215; (400-500) $162-$190; (500-600) $143-$158; (600-700) $139-$143; (700-800) $128-$135.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $165-$175; (300-400) $155-$162; (400-500) $148-$152; (500-600) $137-$145; and (600-700) $125-$134.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$67; cutters, $69-$79; canners, $36-$50; low yielding fat cows, $62-$69.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $88-$96; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$86. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,100.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 11
Cattle on hand: 649
Market was very strong on calves. Packers were steady and bulls were stout as well.
Steers: (200-300) $180-$215; (300-400) $177-$215; (400-500) $160-$195; (500-600) $145-$160; (600-700) $140-$152; (700 and up) $132-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $170-$185; (300-400) $155-$175; (400-500) $145-$195; (500-600) $135-$160; (600-700) $130-$155; (700 and up) $110-$122.
Long bull yearling: $122-$140; Long heifer yearling: $112-$122.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $875-$1,050, Pairs $1,200-$1,400; Packer cows: No. 1 $55-$76, No. 2 $50-$55, and Bulls $85-$98.
Goats and other (per head): 155 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $125-$160; (50-100) $175-$340. Nannies: $180-$300. Billies: $255-$315. Sheep: $125-$280. Lambs: $115-$200. Rams: $425-$800.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 9
Cattle on hand: 1,143. Market was steady and packer were stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $197-$221; (300-400) $167-$205; (400-500) $151-$190; (500-600) $142-$169; (600-700) $140-$154; (700-800) $126-$136.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $167-$211; (300-400) $158-$201; (400-500) $145-$173; (500-600) $138-$178; (600-700) $128-$153; (700-800) $118-$128.
Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,350-$1,535; plain, $950-$1,150.
Packer cows: High $72-$79; medium $63-$68; low, $41-$47.
Packer bulls: High $90-$94; medium $81-$85.
