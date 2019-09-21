BEEVILLE
Sept. 13
Cattle on hand: 445
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.
Steers: (200-300) $124-$167; (300-400) $104-$160; (400-500) $102-$149; (500-600) $90-$130; (600-700) $85-$130; and (700-800) $81-$118.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$170; (300-400) $84-$126; (400-500) $94-$128; (500-600) $86-$126; (600-700) $85-$113; and (700-800) $84-$106.
Slaughter cows: $35-$67; slaughter bulls, $70-$80; stocker cows, $47-$85; bred cows, $550-$835.
CUERO
Sept. 20
Cattle on hand: 1,339
Had 199 cows and 5 bulls. The packer market was basically steady with last week’s levels. Only 5 bulls so no test there, but enough cows to establish the market as similar to last week.
The calf market continued the stronger trend established last week. Calves are at least as high if not $1-$2/cwt higher with some 500 plus weights as much as $3 higher. There is still a drop off on bull calves and overage calves. All in all a good day.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$77.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$56; light and weak, $28-$42.
Palpated: 38 bred cows: $86-$99.
Steer calves: (Average-high) (300-350) $129-$153; (350-400) $127-$157; (400-450) $128-$151; (450-500) $131-$156; (500-550) $119-$137; (550-600) $110-$135; (600-700) $113-$129; (700-800) $117-$124.
Bull Calves: (Average-high) (under 250) $180-$200; (250-300) $164-$172; (300-350) $144-$156; (350-400) $138-$146; (400-450) $137-$160; (450-500) $128-$148; (500-550) $121-$139; (550-600) $116-$131; (600-700) $113-$126; (over 700) $106-$123.
Heifer Calves: (Average-high) (under 200) $142-$178; (300-350) $146-$202.50; (350-400) $128-$144; (400-450) $127-$160; (450-500) $122-$136; (500-550) $121-$130; (550-600) $116-$123; (600-700) $112-$121; (over 700) $88-$108.
EDNA
Sept. 16
Receipts: 677
Steers: (200-300) $137-$184; (300-400) $139-$166; (400-500) $127-$156; (500-600) $118-$158; (600-700) $100-$125; and (700 and up) $110-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $115-$173; (300-400) $125-$158; (400-500) $119-$140; (500-600) $90-$133; (600-700) $93-$123; (700 and up) $98-$112.
Stocker pairs: $850-$1,000.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$47; and (800 and up) $48-$60. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $62-$81.
EL CAMPO
Sept. 17
Receipts: 652
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady. Cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower.
Steers: (Under 200) $160-$205; (200-300) $137-$175; (300-400) $136-$170; (400-500) $131-$168; (500-600) $122-$141; (over 600) $120-$136.
Heifers: (Under 200) $152-$190; (200-300) $121-$153; (300-400) $120-$160; (400-500) $118-$156; (500-600) $113-$128; (over 600) $105-$116.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $48-$56; lower dressing, $38-$44; thin, $20-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $60-$72; low dressing, $50-$60.
Replacement cows: Bred, $640-$925; pairs, $825-$1,400.
GONZALES
Sept. 14
Receipts: 1,390 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 higher. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $168-$175; (300-400) $165-$170; (400-500) $130-$158; (500-600) $124-$128; (600-700) $119-$122; (700-800) $118-$121.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $141-$165; (300-400) $130-$138; (400-500) $120-$125; (500-600) $113-$119; and (600-700) $108-$112.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$52; cutters, $56-$58; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $48-$52.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$82; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$74. Stocker cows, $600-$950. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
HALLETTSVILLE
Sept. 17
Cattle on Hand: 1,808
Week ago: 2,485; Year ago: 2,119
Compared to last week: The market this week was much higher. Better quality classes sold $4 to $8 higher with instances $10 higher. Demand extremely good on the good kinds in all weight brackets. No. 2 and plainer types remain discounted.
Packer cows and bulls sold steady on about 240 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $44-$59; utility and fat cows, $48-$57; light weight canner cows, $34-$43; poor and weak cows, $30-$36.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $80-$83; utility and cutter bulls, $70-$79; light weight canner bulls, $60-$71.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$230; (200-300) $152-$184; (300-400) $140-$182.50; (400-500) $124-$172.50; (500-600) $118-$151; (600-700) $116-$136; (700-800) $105-$132.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$205; (200-300) $125-$160; (300-400) $118-$146; (400-500) $118-$154; (500-600) $112-$133; (600-700) $108-$124; (700-800) $103-$118.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $140-$240.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 14
Cattle on hand: 460
Market was steady on all calves. Packers softer.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $135-$165; (400-500) $125-$160; (500-600) $125-$142; (600-700) $115-$128; (700 and up) $115-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$145; (300-400) $125-$140; (400-500) $115-$140; (500-600) $118-$138; (600-700) $110-$125; (700 and up) $90-$110.
Long bull yearling, $102-$118; long heifer yearling, $95-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$850, Pairs $1,000-$1,250; Packer cows: No. 1 $56-$61, No. 2 $45-$53, and Bulls $72-$78.
Goats and other (per head): 88 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$130; (50-100) $145-$265. Nannies: $135-$230. Billies: $170-$285. Sheep: $115-$175. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $125-$225.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 19
Cattle on hand: 528. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $140-$170; (300-400) $144-$171; (400-500) $132-$157; (500-600) $120-$142; (600-700) $115-$134; (700-800) $115-$122.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $139-$149; (300-400) $126-$143; (400-500) $123-$165; (500-600) $117-$131; (600-700) $111-$130; (700-800) $104-$113.
Packer cows: High $52-$57; medium $43-$48; low, $32-$37.
Packer bulls: High $71-$75.
NIXON
Sept. 16
Volume: 1,187; cows: 110; bulls: 15
Steers: (200-300) $115-$180; (300-400) $122-$178; (400-500) $115-$171; (500-600) $108-$132; (600-700) $104-$127; (700-800) $106-$121.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$153; (300-400) $109-$145; (400-500) $108-$133; (500-600) $101-$168; (600-700) $99-$137; (700-800) $97-$113.
Slaughter cows: $32-$59; slaughter bulls, $69-$86; stocker cows, $450-$900; pairs, $700.
WHARTON
Sept. 18
Receipts: 347
Steers: (200-300) $135-$167; (300-400) $133-$170; (400-500) $130-$156; (500-600) $122-$143; (600-700) $113-$130; (700 and up) $102-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$142; (300-400) $124-$146; (400-500) $116-$135; (500-600) $116-$141; (600-700) $111-$120.
Packer cows: (600-800) $33-$41; (800 and up) $42-$50; packer bulls, (800 and up) $51-$73.
