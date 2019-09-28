BEEVILLE
Sept. 20
Cattle on hand: 555
Sheep and goats: 6
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $102-$166; (300-400) $107-$156; (400-500) $107-$149; (500-600) $96-$136; (600-700) $94-$133; and (700-800) $97-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $98-$150; (300-400) $97-$135; (400-500) $96-$132; (500-600) $92-$129; (600-700) $88-$134; and (700-800) $81-$111.
Slaughter cows: $35-$55; slaughter bulls, $40-$79; stocker cows, $42-$71; bred cows, $490-$875; pairs, $790-$1,300.
CUERO
Sept. 27
Cattle on hand: 1,440
Had 180 cows and 12 bulls. The packer market is holding steady with last week. Better quality cows are selling $2 to $3 higher.
The calf market remained steady with last week’s gain. Discounts continue on bull calves and thinner heifers. Heavy weight steers are $1 to $2 higher on the tops. The market is active and demand remains strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $60-$78.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$59; light and weak, $22-$41.
Palpated: 42 bred cows: $50-$84.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $200-$230; (300-350) $136-$146; (350-400) $130-$140; (400-450) $120-$146; (450-500) $116-$154; (500-550) $127-$136; (550-600) $121-$133; (600-700) $121-$133; (700-800) $118-$126.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $164-$180; (250-300) $128-$180; (300-350) $115-$130; (350-400) $118-$166; (400-450) $124-$157; (450-500) $114-$143; (500-550) $122-$133; (550-600) $106-$125; (600-700) $111-$122; (over 700) $103-$118.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $136-$162; (200-250) $100-$130; (250-300) $103-$130; (300-350) $109-$137; (350-400) $106-$120; (400-450) $112-$123; (450-500) $121-$176; (500-550) $114-$128; (550-600) $109-$128; (600-700) $112-$116; (over 700) $110-$116.
EDNA
Sept. 23
Receipts: 712
Steers: (200-300) $146-$195; (300-400) $140-$170; (400-500) $140-$158; (500-600) $127-$149; (600-700) $122-$135; and (700 and up) $108-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $132-$205; (300-400) $125-$147; (400-500) $122-$142; (500-600) $121-$132; (600-700) $117-$128; (700 and up) $101-$112.
Packer cows: (600-800) $26-$44; and (800 and up) $45-$59. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $54-$80.
EL CAMPO
Sept. 24
Receipts: 707
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 higher. Cows and bulls were steady.
Steers: (under 200) $195-$235; (200-300) $140-$190; (300-400) $140-$185; (400-500) $134-$168; (500-600) $123-$139; (over 600) $116-$125.
Heifers: (under 200) $181-$230; (200-300) $140-$170; (300-400) $124-$160; (400-500) $120-$150; (500-600) $115-$161; (over 600) $110-$116.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $52-$62; lower dressing, $39-$45; thin, $25-$35.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $62-$74; low dressing, $58-$66.
GONZALES
Sept. 21
Receipts: 1,130 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $1 to $2 higher. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $165-$175; (300-400) $160-$164; (400-500) $137-$155; (500-600) $129-$132; (600-700) $124-$127; (700-800) $118-$121.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $141-$165; (300-400) $132-$138; (400-500) $123-$128; (500-600) $118-$122; and (600-700) $112-$151.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$53; cutters, $55-$57; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $48-$52.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$82; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$74. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
HALLETTSVILLE
Sept. 24
Cattle on Hand: 1,876
Week ago: 1,808; Year ago: 2,452
Compared to last week: The market this week was mostly steady to a tick weaker in spots. Better quality classes of calves in all weight brackets sold near steady. No. 2 and plainer types sold $2 to $3 lower. Overall demand continues good.
Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady on about 200 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $45-$59; utility and fat cows, $47-$58; light-weight canner cows, $35-$46; poor and weak cows, $30-$37.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $80-$82; utility and cutter bulls, $71-$79; light-weight canner bulls, $60-$71.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$210; (200-300) $155-$187.50; (300-400) $138-$178; (400-500) $128-$170; (500-600) $118-$147.50; (600-700) $116-$135; (700-800) $108-$128.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $145-$186; (200-300) $126-$157; (300-400) $122-$148; (400-500) $118-$144; (500-600) $114-$130; (600-700) $110-$124; (700-800) $100-$120.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $140-$250.
Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $800-$1,100; medium $575-$750; cows and calf pairs: good $1,000-$1,275; medium $850-$975.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 21
Cattle on hand: 802
Market was stronger on most calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $125-$160; (300-400) $135-$170; (400-500) $135-$158; (500-600) $128-$142; (600-700) $125-$135; (700 and up) $120-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$140; (300-400) $125-$135; (400-500) $120-$150; (500-600) $118-$135; (600-700) $115-$150; (700 and up) $110-$115.
Long bull yearling, $100-$120; long heifer yearling, $90-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$950, Pairs $1,000-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $55-$62, No. 2 $48-$53, and Bulls $71-$85.
Goats and other (per head): 82 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$130 (50-100) $125-$200. Nannies: $140-$215. Billies: $170-$285. Sheep: $85-$145. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $125-$225.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 26
Cattle on hand: 726. Market steady compared to last week. Lighter calves stronger.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $147-$178; (300-400) $144-$181; (400-500) $133-$161; (500-600) $124-$140; (600-700) $117-$126; (700-800) $116-$123.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $144-$174; (300-400) $132-$161; (400-500) $121-$150; (500-600) $114-$126; (600-700) $111-$126; (700-800) $104-$111.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $510-$700; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $875-$950.
Packer cows: High $51-$56; medium $42-$47; low, $28-$35.
Packer bulls: High $71-$75; medium $60-$65.
NIXON
Sept. 23
Volume: 1,130; cows: 138; bulls: 18
Steers: (200-300) $118-$180; (300-400) $136-$178; (400-500) $122-$173; (500-600) $115-$147; (600-700) $108-$129; (700-800) $108-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $112-$155; (300-400) $116-$149; (400-500) $113-$133; (500-600) $108-$135; (600-700) $104-$122; (700-800) $96-$119.
Slaughter cows: $25-$61; slaughter bulls, $70-$77; stocker cows, $500-$1,025; pairs, $480-$1,260.
WHARTON
Sept. 25
Receipts: 862
Steers: (200-300) $126-$178; (300-400) $139-$179; (400-500) $122-$159; (500-600) $114-$136; (600-700) $116-$126; (700 and up) $109-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$230; (300-400) $119-$158; (400-500) $114-$137; (500-600) $115-$128; (600-700) $112-$124; (700 and up) $93-$111.
Stocker cows: $650-$1,040.
Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$45; (800 and up) $46-$58; packer bulls, (800 and up) $62-$80.
