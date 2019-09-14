BEEVILLE
Sept. 6
Cattle on hand: 248
Sheep and goats: 15; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $98-$160; (300-400) $88-$150; (400-500) $89-$137; (500-600) $98-$129; (600-700) $90-$120; and (700-800) $93-$121.
Heifers: (200-300) $119-$265; (300-400) $91-$180; (400-500) $92-$132; (500-600) $87-$122; (600-700) $86-$110; and (700-800) $81-$106.
Slaughter cows: $39-$58; slaughter bulls, $63-$79; stocker cows, $55-$79; bred cows, $750-$825; pairs, $950-$1,110; horses, $150-$390.
CUERO
Sept. 13
Cattle on hand: 1,228
Had 107 cows and 8 bulls. The packer market took a down turn in line with what has happened to the fat cattle market. Numbers continue to be unusually low while demand is holding well just at a lower level.
The calf market is active today and is showing to be stronger. On average, prices are $2 to $4 higher on the tops. The heavier classes are seeing a $1 to $2 increase. Hopefully, we are starting to see a correction in the market after such a fast and steady drop over the past couple of weeks.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$84.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$55; light and weak, $29-$42.
Palpated: 19 bred cows: $61-$76; pairs (nine): $840 and $1,100.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $135-$170; (350-400) $149-$173; (400-450) $133-$163; (450-500) $131-$154; (500-550) $127-$145; (550-600) $123-$135; (600-700) $121-$130; (700-800) $118-$125.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $190-$210; (250-300) $164-$172; (300-350) $136-$169; (350-400) $133-$160; (400-450) $131-$156; (450-500) $127-$149; (500-550) $119-$136; (550-600) $118-$128; (600-700) $111-$124; (over 700) $107-$120.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $172-$185; (200-250) $119-$165; (250-300) $120-$146; (300-350) $111-$138; (350-400) $125-$144; (400-450) $125-$150; (450-500) $122-$150; (500-550) $118-$131; (550-600) $114-$126; (600-700) $113-$148; (over 700) $108-$115.
EDNA
Sept. 9
Receipts: 792
Steers: (200-300) $130-$170; (300-400) $135-$155; (400-500) $120-$152; (500-600) $120-$141; (600-700) $112-$132; and (700 and up) $100-$123.
Heifers: (200-300) $146-$200; (300-400) $119-$150; (400-500) $111-$146; (500-600) $110-$129; (600-700) $108-$131; (700 and up) $82-$112.
Packer cows: (600-800) $32-$43; and (800 and up) $44-$57. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $54-$80.
EL CAMPO
Sept. 10
Receipts: 731
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $4 lower. Cows and bulls were steady to $3 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $165-$200; (200-300) $153-$183; (300-400) $142-$182; (400-500) $129-$165; (500-600) $118-$131; (over 600) $115-$123.
Heifers: (under 200) $145-$175; (200-300) $128-$150; (300-400) $124-$171; (400-500) $115-$130; (500-600) $112-$120; (over 600) $107-$136.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $50-$60; lower dressing, $38-$46; thin, $18-$28.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$76; low dressing, $60-$70.
GONZALES
Sept. 7
Receipts: 1,216 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $5 to $7 cheaper. Less quality and plainer calves and yearlings sold substantially lower. Packer cows and bulls sold $4 to $6 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $165-$175; (300-400) $160-$164; (400-500) $130-$150; (500-600) $123-$128; (600-700) $119-$122; (700-800) $118-$121.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $141-$165; (300-400) $125-$138; (400-500) $115-$120; (500-600) $110-$119; and (600-700) $106-$109.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$54; cutters, $55-$60; canners, $34-$42; low yielding fat cows, $51-$54.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$82; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$74. Stocker cows, $600-$950. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
HALLETTSVILLE
Sept. 10
Cattle on Hand: 2,485
Week ago: 1,358; Year ago: 1,207
Compared to last week: The market this week was much lower. Better quality classes of calves sold $4 to $8 lower while the No. 2 and plainer types sols $6 to $12 lower. Feedlot cattle under $100 is creating huge losses in the entire industry.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2 lower on about 250 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $43-$60; utility and fat cows, $48-$59; light weight canner cows, $34-$42; poor and weak cows, $25-$35.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $80-$86; utility and cutter bulls, $70-$79; light weight canner bulls, $61-$72.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $155-$215; (200-300) $142-$188; (300-400) $138-$180; (400-500) $118-$170; (500-600) $114-$142.50; (600-700) $112-$126; (700-800) $108-$125.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $140-$205; (200-300) $124-$152.50; (300-400) $115-$138; (400-500) $114-$142.50; (500-600) $108-$122.50; (600-700) $105-$118; (700-800) $95-$112.
KARNES CITY
Sept. 7
Cattle on hand: 965
Market was softer on all calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $135-$155; (400-500) $125-$150; (500-600) $120-$145; (600-700) $118-$125; (700 and up) $115-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$180; (300-400) $120-$140; (400-500) $115-$140; (500-600) $112-$135; (600-700) $108-$125; (700 and up) $90-$105.
Long bull yearling, $102-$118; long heifer yearling, $95-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$900, Pairs $1,000-$1,275; Packer cows: No. 1 $56-$69, No. 2 $45-$52, and Bulls $75-$85.
Goats and other (per head): 80 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$130; (50-100) $145-$265. Nannies: $135-$230. Billies: $170-$285. Sheep: $115-$175. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $125-$225.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 12
Cattle on hand: 618. Market cheaper compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $124-$161; (300-400) $141-$164; (400-500) $128-$158; (500-600) $117-$141; (600-700) $110-$124; (700-800) $110-$119.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $138-$160; (300-400) $132-$165; (400-500) $121-$175; (500-600) $109-$123; (600-700) $108-$143; (700-800) $104-$111.
Packer cows: High $50-$54; medium $41-$45; low, $32-$37.
Packer bulls: High $76-$80; medium $70-$74.
NIXON
Sept. 9
Volume: 1,262; cows: 150; bulls: 30
Steers: (200-300) $127-$180; (300-400) $122-$180; (400-500) $118-$176; (500-600) $107-$140; (600-700) $103-$126; (700-800) $99-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$150; (300-400) $102-$158; (400-500) $106-$145; (500-600) $101-$123; (600-700) $99-$117; (700-800) $95-$111.
Slaughter cows: $32-$63; slaughter bulls, $68-$88; stocker cows, $450-$900; pairs, $800-$960.
WHARTON
Sept. 11
Receipts: 996
Steers: (200-300) $123-$212; (300-400) $135-$178; (400-500) $125-$166; (500-600) $117-$138; (600-700) $110-$129; (700 and up) $98-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $124-$176; (300-400) $127-$166; (400-500) $116-$134; (500-600) $109-$125; (600-700) $105-$137; (700 and up) $98-$114.
Stocker cows: $450-$1,000; pairs, $950-$1,125.
Packer cows: (600-800) $26-$37; (800 and up) $38-$48; packer bulls, (800 and up) $55-$80.
