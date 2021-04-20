BEEVILLE
April 16
Cattle on hand: 1,115
Sheep and goats: 24; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $104-$175; (300-400) $117-$180; (400-500) $112-$155; (500-600) $106-$154; (600-700) $92-$142; and (700-800) $82-$131.
Heifers: (200-300) $101-$145; (300-400) $103-$175; (400-500) $107-$158; (500-600) $99-$134; (600-700) $97-$147; and (700-800) $74-$110.
Slaughter cows: $39-$65; slaughter bulls, $60-$91; stocker cows, $55-$70; bred cows, $835-$1,525; pairs, $823-$1,950.
CUERO
April 16
Cattle on hand: 1,544
Had 370 cows and 25 bulls Friday. The packer market was steady compared to previous weeks. This market is holding up well in the face of huge numbers coming to market due to drought.
The calf market was a little lower across the board as drought concerns are weighing heavily on this market. Overall averages are close to $4.50 lower than previous week. The larger than normal numbers coming to market thanks to the drought is taking its toll.
Packer bulls: All weights, $72-$92.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $45-$71; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 74 bred cows: $725-$1,275. Pairs (21), $975-$1,375.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $174-$185; (200-249) $145-$180; (250-299) $151-$170; (300-350) $150-$184; (350-400) $132-$176; (400-450) $137-$166; (450-500) $133-$154; (500-550) $131-$164; (550-600) $133-$148; (600-700) $134-$145; (700-800) $124-$136.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $126-$150; (250-300) $140-$182; (300-350) $141-$182; (350-400) $135-$155; (400-450) $137-$164; (450-500) $139-$156; (500-600) $133-$150; (550-600) $128-$147; (600-700) $117-$143; (over 700) $109-$138.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $131-$150; (200-250) $130-$150; (250-300) $127-$162; (300-350) $134-$184; (350-400) $133-$160; (400-450) $128-$149; (450-500) $128-$150; (500-550) $125-$138; (550-600) $122-$154; (600-700) $110-$140; (over 700) $94-$112.
EDNA
April 19
Receipts: 1,024
Steers: (200-300) $150-$188; (300-400) $50-$184; (400-500) $25-$181; (500-600) $70-$164; (600-700) $117-$150; and (700 and up) $60-$137.
Heifers: (200-300) $80-$175; (300-400) $30-$182; (400-500) $64-$156; (500-600) $90-$148; (600-700) $103-$145; and (700 and up) $80-$112.
Stocker cows: $525-$875. Stocker pairs: $600-$1,050.
Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$50; and (800 and up) $51-$74. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $60-$92.
GONZALES
April 17
Receipts: 1,301 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold cheaper. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $187-$200; (300-400) $176-$184; (400-500) $171-$174; (500-600) $141-$164; (600-700) $136-$142; (700-800) $128-$134.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $85-$110.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $163-$168; (300-400) $150-$160; (400-500) $141-$146; (500-600) $130-$135; and (600-700) $121-$126.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $51-$64; cutters, $68-$72; canners, $27-$39; low yielding fat cows, $58-$68.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $84-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1400.
KARNES CITY
April 17
Cattle on hand: 640
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $185-$240; (300-400) $160-$180; (400-500) $150-$170; (500-600) $135-$148; (600-700) $132-$144; (700 and up) $122-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $155-$210; (300-400) $135-$160; (400-500) $130-$155; (500-600) $122-$138; (600-700) $115-$135; (700 and up) $95-$110.
Long bull yearling: $102-$118; Long heifer yearling: $85-$95.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $800-$975, Pairs $1,100-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $62-$76, No. 2 $44-$57, and Bulls $85-$93.
Goats and other (per head): 280 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $110-$185; (50-100) $190-$320. Nannies: $165-$290. Billies: $260-$375. Sheep: $140-$195. Lambs: $160-$245. Rams: $280-$550.
NIXON
April 19
Volume: 1,496; cows: 304; bulls: 31
Steers: (200-300) $120-$185; (300-400) $140-$214; (400-500) $131-$195; (500-600) $120-$150; (600-700) $117-$139; (700-800) $108-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $121-$158; (300-400) $121-$164; (400-500) $117-$144; (500-600) $112-$135; (600-700) $105-$128; (700-800) $84-$124.
Slaughter cows: $30-$82; slaughter bulls, $75-$95; stocker cows, $550-$1,100; pairs, $660-$1,235.
